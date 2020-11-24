 

DGAP-News Chief Operating Officer Dr. Stefan Glombitza appointed to Formycon AG's Management Board for another Four Years

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
24.11.2020, 07:30  |  61   |   |   

DGAP-News: Formycon AG / Key word(s): Personnel/Miscellaneous
Chief Operating Officer Dr. Stefan Glombitza appointed to Formycon AG's Management Board for another Four Years

24.11.2020 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 



Press Release // November 24, 2020

Chief Operating Officer Dr. Stefan Glombitza appointed to Formycon AG's Management Board for another Four Years

Munich - The Supervisory Board of Formycon AG (ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8/ WKN: A1EWVY) has extended the appointment of Management Board member Dr. Stefan Glombitza as Chief Operating Officer (COO) until December 31, 2024. With this decision, the supervisory committee is honoring the Formycon manager's successful work over recent years, and providing the continuity needed at the head of the company.

Since October 1, 2016, Dr. Glombitza has been the COO of Formycon AG in charge of operational development activities and has since then played a leading role in the progress of Formycon AG's development projects. The initiatives for operational excellence, which were also initiated and successfully implemented under his responsibility, were and continue to be central building blocks of organizational development, making Formycon an outstanding and scalable development organization.

"In light of his outstanding achievements for the company, we are particularly pleased to extend Stefan Glombitza's appointment to the Management Board until the end of 2024. Thanks to his comprehensive expertise and his particular commitment, Mr. Glombitza has successfully advanced the further development of the individual biosimilar projects as well as the entire development organization in recent years. We are convinced that with Dr. Brockmeyer (CEO), Dr. Combé (CFO) and Dr. Glombitza (COO) we have established a strong leadership team at Formycon and look forward to continuing to work together," commented Dr. Olaf Stiller, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Formycon AG.

Seite 1 von 3
Formycon Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Chief Operating Officer Dr. Stefan Glombitza appointed to Formycon AG's Management Board for another Four Years DGAP-News: Formycon AG / Key word(s): Personnel/Miscellaneous Chief Operating Officer Dr. Stefan Glombitza appointed to Formycon AG's Management Board for another Four Years 24.11.2020 / 07:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​REVIEWED ANNUAL RESULTS FOR PEPKOR ...
DGAP-News: Schaltbau Holding AG: Spatenstich für modernes Produktionswerk in Velden
va-Q-tec AG platziert erfolgreich Anleihe in Höhe von CHF 25 Mio.
DGAP-Adhoc: Sixt SE: Sixt SE gibt neue Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2020 bekannt
va-Q-tec AG successfully places CHF 25 million bond
EQS-News: NeuroRx und Relief veröffentlichen erste erfolgreiche Ergebnisse aus der erweiterten ...
Janus Henderson Investors: Dividenden gehen im dritten Quartal weltweit um 11 Prozent zurück
DGAP-DD: Siemens Energy AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Schaltbau Holding AG: Ground-breaking ceremony for modern manufacturing plant in Velden
DGAP-News: Symrise verstärkt Scent & Care Segment durch Erwerb der Duftstoff-Geschäftseinheit von Sensient
Titel
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp.'s Tochtergesellschaft PowerTap Hydrogen ...
va-Q-tec beschließt Begebung einer Anleihe mit einem Gesamtvolumen von 20 bis 25 Mio. CHF
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital gibt Ernennung des führenden Unternehmers im ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Angebot zum Erwerb / Zielgesellschaft: CENTROTEC SE; Bieter: Guido A. Krass
H&R Gruppe und Mabanaft gründen neues Joint Venture zur Vermarktung von PtX-Produkten
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​REVIEWED ANNUAL RESULTS FOR PEPKOR ...
Manz AG: Vertragsabschluss über Folgeauftrag für Montagelinie im Bereich Elektromobilität
EQS-News: Relief hat Auftragspartner für die klinische Entwicklung und Unternehmen für die ...
Titel
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch (1) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Die Zukunft von Wasserstoff als Treibstoff wird unter der ...
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - VOLUNTARY TRADING ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
Wirecard-Desaster: Klage gegen Bundesrepublik Deutschland wegen Staatshaftung - Gutachter bestätigt Ansprüche der ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: Chief Operating Officer Dr. Stefan Glombitza für vier weitere Jahre zum Vorstand der Formycon AG bestellt (deutsch)
07:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: Chief Operating Officer Dr. Stefan Glombitza für vier weitere Jahre zum Vorstand der Formycon AG bestellt
11.11.20
DGAP-News: Formycon berichtet Neunmonatsergebnis für 2020 (deutsch)
11.11.20
DGAP-News: Formycon berichtet Neunmonatsergebnis für 2020
11.11.20
DGAP-News: Formycon Reports its Nine-month Figures for 2020
09.11.20
Formycon: Erster Proband mit FYB202 behandelt
09.11.20
DGAP-News: Formycon und Bioeq geben Start der Phase-III-Studie mit FYB202, einem Biosimilar-Kandidat zu Stelara(R)* (Ustekinumab), bekannt (deutsch)
09.11.20
DGAP-News: Formycon and Bioeq announce Launch of Phase III Study of FYB202, a Biosimilar Candidate for Stelara(R)* (Ustekinumab)
09.11.20
DGAP-News: Formycon und Bioeq geben Start der Phase-III-Studie mit FYB202, einem Biosimilar-Kandidat zu Stelara(R)* (Ustekinumab), bekannt
05.11.20
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon informiert über modifizierte Einreichungsstrategie für Lucentis(R)* Biosimilar-Kandidat FYB201 (deutsch)

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.11.20
2.045
Formycon AG - Informationssammelthread