 

Amarin to Present at Piper Sandler’s 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference (Virtual)

DUBLIN, Ireland and BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) today announced that John F. Thero, Amarin's president and chief executive officer, is scheduled to participate in a Fireside Chat at the Piper Sandler’s 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference (Virtual) taking place from December 1 - December 3, 2020. Mr. Thero’s presentation is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 10:00 am Eastern time.

A live audio webcast of the presentations will be available at: http://www.amarincorp.com, and will be accessible at the same link for 30 days.

About Amarin

Amarin Corporation plc is a rapidly growing, innovative pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutics to cost-effectively improve cardiovascular health. Amarin’s lead product, VASCEPA (icosapent ethyl), is available by prescription in the United States, Canada, Lebanon and the United Arab Emirates. VASCEPA is not yet approved and available in any other countries. Amarin, on its own or together with its commercial partners in select geographies, is pursuing additional regulatory approvals for VASCEPA in China, Europe and the Middle East. For more information about Amarin, visit www.amarincorp.com.

Investors and others should note that Amarin communicates with its investors and the public using the company website (http://www.amarincorp.com/), the investor relations website (http://investor.amarincorp.com/), including but not limited to investor presentations and investor FAQs, Securities and Exchange Commission filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts.

