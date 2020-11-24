 

Fireweed provides further details on new discovery at Boundary West, Macmillan Pass

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FIREWEED ZINC LTD. (“Fireweed” or the “Company”) (TSXV: FWZ) announces that as a result of the most recent drill results discovering new mineralized zones at Boundary, the Company has expanded the search area with strong discovery potential.

Two distinct systems were drilled at the new discovery at Boundary West: an upper sequence and a lower sequence of stratiform zinc mineralization. These stratiform systems are overprinted by wide intervals of vein-hosted mineralization. Historic exploration focused only on the upper sequence rock units. The discovery of zinc mineralization in the lower sequence rocks, in addition to the surrounding wide intervals of vein mineralization, greatly expand the search area with strong discovery potential.

The upper sequence includes a stratiform, massive-sulphide cap to the system hosted by mid-late Devonian rocks; and a lower sequence of stratiform zinc mineralization hosted in Late Ordovician-Early Silurian rocks. The discovery of Boundary West was originally announced in Fireweed news release dated 24th September 2020.

Highlights

  • 25.6 metres of massive-sulphide pyrite-sphalerite-galena mineralization were intersected by hole NB20-004 in a barite rich section that may represent a replaced barite cap to the system.
  • Laminated barite-replacement zinc-lead mineralization similar in style to Tom and Jason were intersected in holes NB20-007 and NB20-009.
  • Significant widths of stratiform zinc mineralization have been intersected in NB20-009 within the same age host rocks as those that host mineralization in the Howard’s Pass district, representing the first discovery of this style of mineralization in the Macmillan Pass district.

CEO Statement
Brandon Macdonald, CEO, stated, Boundary West is open in all directions and even though we are at the initial stages of discovery, the early indications of multiple styles of mineralization across wide intervals point to the potential for a very large deposit at Boundary Zone. Adding to this potential is what we are learning from the geology at the new discovery. Historically, exploration in the district focused on the upper sequence Devonian age rocks where the Tom and Jason stratiform deposits are situated. This new discovery clearly demonstrates that the lower sequence Ordovician-Silurian age rocks are also host to significant stratiform zinc mineralization. This along with the wide zones of vein mineralization at Boundary West indicate great potential throughout the property for additional discoveries in lower sequence rocks that have seen little exploration effort in the past.

Disclaimer

