Philips introduces industry-first vendor-neutral Radiology Operations Command Center at RSNA 2020

November 24, 2020

New multimodality virtual imaging command center enables real-time, remote collaboration to broaden expertise between technologists, radiologists and imaging operations teams across multiple sites via private, secure telepresence capabilities

Proprietary digital technology developed by Philips helps maintain business continuity, increase enterprise-wide radiology productivity, minimize issues with image quality, and expand access to advanced MR- and CT-based diagnosis

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced commercial launch of the industry’s first vendor-neutral, multimodality, radiology operations command center to add secure, digital, virtual scanner access to existing imaging installs across multiple systems and sites. Making its debut at the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) virtual Annual Meeting (Nov 29 – Dec 5, 2020), Philips Radiology Operations Command Center enables virtualized imaging operations via a private, secure, and auditable telepresence platform. Philips is the first company to market a radiology command center that can integrate with existing technologies and systems outside Philips.

As a multimodality (MR and CT), vendor-neutral digital hub, the Radiology Operations Command Center connects imaging experts at a central command center with technologists and onsite staff in locations across an entire enterprise for real-time, over-the-shoulder collaboration and support. Powered by Philips’ proprietary, patented operational performance management technology, Radiology Operations Command Center enables remote access to scanners across an imaging network. Its remote scanner connections are compatible with older imaging platforms, allowing customers to operationalize a ‘Hub and Spoke’ model for imaging within their current install base. Radiology Operations Command Center enables multiple use cases such as virtual imaging assistance, virtual on-demand cross-training, and remote adjustment of imaging protocols for greater standardization.

Addressing imaging technologist shortages, inconsistent workflows and quality issues

As radiology networks expand their services, they continue to experience technologist shortages, skill limitations, image quality issues, and scheduling challenges, all of which impact patient care. Variability in imaging technologist expertise and procedure quality can lead to the need for repeat scans and recalls, resulting in additional procedure and training costs. Imaging procedure training, which traditionally requires in-person onsite training, is often difficult during the current COVID-19 pandemic. Combined with challenges in maintaining business continuity resulting from staff turn-over and recruitment difficulties, both of which have been further complicated by the pandemic, today’s imaging environment requires a totally new approach.