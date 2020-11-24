FLIR Systems Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLIR), a world leader in the design, manufacture, and marketing of intelligent sensing technologies, today announced that it will participate at the following upcoming investor conferences:

The Credit Suisse 8th Annual Global Industrials Conference to be held virtually December 2-4, 2020. Jim Cannon, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Carol Lowe, Chief Financial Officer, will present on Friday, December 4, 2020, at 10:10 a.m. Eastern Time and will participate in meetings with investors throughout the day.

The Truist 2020 Industrials and Services Summit to be held virtually December 8, 2020. Jim Cannon, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Carol Lowe, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in meetings with investors throughout the day.

The presentation at the Credit Suisse Global Industrials Conference will be webcast live over the Internet, accessible online from a link in the Events & Presentations section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at www.FLIR.com/investor. FLIR recommends registering at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the presentation to ensure timely access. A replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the live presentation at this same internet address.

