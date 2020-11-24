 

FLIR Systems Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.11.2020, 15:00  |   |   |   

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLIR), a world leader in the design, manufacture, and marketing of intelligent sensing technologies, today announced that it will participate at the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • The Credit Suisse 8th Annual Global Industrials Conference to be held virtually December 2-4, 2020. Jim Cannon, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Carol Lowe, Chief Financial Officer, will present on Friday, December 4, 2020, at 10:10 a.m. Eastern Time and will participate in meetings with investors throughout the day.
  • The Truist 2020 Industrials and Services Summit to be held virtually December 8, 2020. Jim Cannon, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Carol Lowe, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in meetings with investors throughout the day.

The presentation at the Credit Suisse Global Industrials Conference will be webcast live over the Internet, accessible online from a link in the Events & Presentations section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at www.FLIR.com/investor. FLIR recommends registering at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the presentation to ensure timely access. A replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the live presentation at this same internet address.

About FLIR Systems, Inc.

Founded in 1978, FLIR Systems is a world-leading technology company focused on intelligent sensing solutions for defense and industrial applications. Our vision is to be “The World’s Sixth Sense,” creating and advancing technologies to help professionals make better, faster decisions that save lives and livelihoods. For more information, please visit www.flir.com and follow @flir.

FLIR Systems Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

FLIR Systems Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLIR), a world leader in the design, manufacture, and marketing of intelligent sensing technologies, today announced that it will participate at the following upcoming investor conferences: The Credit Suisse 8th Annual …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nutanix Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
Cross Over Into the Shadowlands—New World of Warcraft Expansion Now Live
Gilead Sciences to Present at the 3rd Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference on Wednesday, ...
BlackRock to Acquire Aperio - Leading Provider of Personalized Index Equity Solutions
Reduction of Methane Emissions: Total Strengthens Its Commitment With The OGMP 2.0 Initiative
Deutsche Bank Appointed as Depositary Bank for the Sponsored American Depositary Receipt Program of ...
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 16th to 19th, 2020
Marinus Pharmaceuticals Announces Four Presentations on Ganaxolone at AES2020 Virtual Annual ...
Bill.com to Offer $750.0 Million of Convertible Senior Notes due 2025
Accenture to Acquire End-to-End Analytics
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
BevCanna Announces the Submission of Keef and Cali-Bloom NNCP Forms to Health Canada
Xpeng Announces Next-gen Autonomous Driving Architecture at Auto Guangzhou 2020
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
BevCanna To Host Special Management Call on Tuesday November 24
Palantir Enters Mission Command Space With US Army Futures Command Prototype
Smartsheet Named a Leader in Collaborative Work Management Tools Report by Independent Research ...
Kandi America’s Electric Vehicles Eligible for $2,500 Rebate in Texas
Amazon and Global Optimism Welcome Henkel and Signify to The Climate Pledge
Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.11.20
FLIR Systems Announces Industry-First Thermal and Visible Videoscope for Underground Utility Vaults
16.11.20
FLIR Secures $32M in Full-Rate Production Orders for Centaur Unmanned Ground Vehicles from US Armed Services
03.11.20
FLIR Systems Announces Participation at the Baird 2020 Global Industrial Conference
30.10.20
FLIR Systems Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results