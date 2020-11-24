 

One of Canada’s Largest Photography Services Agencies Selects Urbanimmersive as Its Preferred 3D Tours and Floor Plans Provider

SAINT-HUBERT, Quebec, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urbanimmersive Inc. (“Urbanimmersive”, the “Company” or “UI”) (TSX VENTURE: UI) (OTC PINK: UBMRF) is pleased to announce that EGP TechnoVirtuel Inc. (“EGP”), one of the largest and fastest growing photography services business in Canada, has selected Urbanimmersive as its preferred 3D tours and floor plans provider.

After several years using other 3D scanning solutions, EGP recently initiated a rigorous process to find an alternative solution which would better fit both its client’s needs and its own productivity needs. After many trials and 3D tour technology comparisons, EGP concluded that Urbanimmersive’s new immersive 3D tours along with its integrated floor plans offered the most suitable solution for its high-volume real estate photography business.

As EGP integrate Urbanimmersive 3D tours and floor plans as one of its winning agent packages, EGP could rapidly become one of the the largest Urbanimmersive customers in terms of revenues.

EGP’s President, Eric Paquette, stated: “As 3D virtual tours are now becoming the norm in the real estate industry due to the Covid-19 pandemic, more and more photographers are competing on virtual 3D tour prices to attract and retain agents. High-volume photography businesses need greater production efficiency in shootings, faster delivery time, appropriate margins and added value to stay competitive. Urbanimmersive has proved to exceed all these criteria thanks to their very unique platform integrating customized and branded property websites, 3D tours, 3D Pocket WebsitesTM and integrated floor plans.”

As clarification, real estate 3D tours can be produced using two categories of equipment: 3D scanners and 360 cameras. 3D scanners use laser and/or infrared systems enabling automated 3D tours creation processes. Photographers using 3D scanners will usually have their 3D tours delivered in just a couple of hours. 3D scanners come with a high cost of acquisition and time on site utilization due to strict scanning rules and other limitations. However, they usually offer a faster post-production time, which is a prerequisite in the real estate market.

On the other hand, 360 cameras are most of the time just imagery cameras enabling photographers to decide how they want to showcase the final 3D environment based on the amount of time they can allow for the photo-shooting session. As 360 cameras do not include 3D scanning systems to assist in the creation of 3D scenes, their post-production processes require much more time (often counted in days) to be performed and therefore, come with a higher cost of post-production as well.

