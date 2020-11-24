 

Philips debuts AI-enabled, automated Radiology Workflow Suite at RSNA 2020

November 24, 2020

  • Integrated, data-driven radiology workflow solutions are front and center in Philips’ virtual RSNA experience, connecting people, data and technology to advance precision diagnosis into clear care pathways and predictable outcomes
  • Philips Smart diagnostic systems empower patients and staff with more definitive diagnostic and interventional radiology studies, optimized workflows, enhanced efficiency and operational excellence

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced its participation in the RSNA 2020 virtual event, featuring its Radiology Workflow Suite of end-to-end solutions to drive operational and clinical efficiency through the digitalization, integration, and virtualization of radiology. At RSNA 2020, Philips will showcase a coordinated suite of offerings for the first time, introducing key solutions that come together to enhance the entire radiology workflow to address the most pressing operational challenges across diagnostic and interventional radiology.

The effective capture, analysis and reporting of data is now at the core of modern diagnostics, with healthcare providers increasingly challenged to implement integrated, digital systems that improve the experience of staff and patients, provide better health outcomes and lower the cost of care. The impact can be felt across the entire system, as 97% of radiology departments are unable to meet their reporting requirements, [1] and repeat, low-value, and unnecessary imaging exams cost them as much as $12 billion annually [2].

The situation has been further exacerbated by COVID-19. To manage backlog after an estimated 50-70% reduction in imaging volume during the peak of the pandemic, radiology departments are now being challenged to combine exams and procedures for patients with cancer, heart disease, and other conditions, while continuing to support critical care for COVID-19 patients. Combined with the growing global shortage of radiologists [3] and the fact that diagnostic and treatment workloads are expanding in both volume and complexity, radiology departments are under pressure to provide more precise diagnosis and treatment, while minimizing wait times for patients.

Disclaimer

