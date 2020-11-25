 

nVent Introduces New SCHROFF Brand Website

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) (“nVent”), a global leader in electrical connection and protection solutions has introduced a redesigned SCHROFF website. The new SCHROFF.nVent.com features solutions for several industries including aerospace and defense, data center and networking, rail and transportation, telecommunications and test and measurement. It offers a best-in-class digital customer experience to enable design engineers to find, design and buy products more efficiently.

Strong Search Capabilities

The new website offers strong search capabilities to help customers quickly find information to help them select the right products for their projects. In only a few clicks, they can narrow their selections from more than 6,000 products to the few that best meet their requirements. They can also see associated pricing and inventory.

Design Support for Custom Projects

SCHROFF.nVent.com offers design tools to help customers explore options for custom projects. Users can use 3D configurators to create models of electronics cabinets, subracks and front panels. These graphical and intuitive configurators feature “drag and drop” functionality, dynamic bill of materials (BOM) generation and instant CAD file downloads in more than 30 formats –without the need to download additional software. Visitors can save products to a wish list or add them to a cart. They can find current and past orders, along with order tracking details through the user portal.

Resource Library and More

The new website also features tools to help customers research the best solutions for their projects. Users can find whitepapers, case studies, videos, brochures and user manuals throughout the website, all aggregated in a searchable resource library. Finally, services such as mechanical and electronic design, thermal simulation and testing, rapid prototyping and other manufacturing capabilities are available.

nVent provides support for customers using the new website too. The live chat feature offers users the opportunity to get help with product selection, configuration or other services.

To see the new website, please visit http://schroff.nvent.com.

About nVent

nVent is a leading global provider of electrical connection and protection solutions. We believe our inventive electrical solutions enable safer systems and ensure a more secure world. We design, manufacture, market, install and service high performance products and solutions that connect and protect some of the world's most sensitive equipment, buildings and critical processes. We offer a comprehensive range of enclosures, electrical connections and fastening and thermal management solutions across industry-leading brands that are recognized globally for quality, reliability and innovation. Our principal office is in London and our management office in the United States is in Minneapolis. Our robust portfolio of leading electrical product brands dates back more than 100 years and includes nVent CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF and TRACER.

nVent, CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF and TRACER are trademarks owned or licensed by nVent Services GmbH or its affiliates.

