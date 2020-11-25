Timberland Bancorp, Inc. Appoints Kelly A. Suter to its Board of Directors

HOQUIAM, Wash., Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSBK) (“Timberland” or the “Company”), the holding company for Timberland Bank (the “Bank”) announced today that Kelly A. Suter has been appointed to the Boards of Directors of the Company and the Bank. Ms. Suter has been appointed to serve on the Board in place of Daniel Yerrington whom announced his retirement today from Timberland’s Boards having reached Timberland’s mandatory retirement age. Dan is the former CEO of South Sound Bank which Timberland acquired in October 2018. We have greatly appreciated Dan’s assistance with the successful integration of South Sound’s operations into Timberland’s and his wisdom and contributions to the Company’s success during his tenure serving on our Boards.



Ms. Suter is an executive leader with over 25 years of experience. Throughout her career she has developed extensive expertise in finance, enterprise technology, software development, and digital transformation. She has more than a decade of specialized experience in modernizing technology infrastructure in the highly regulated environments associated with utilities, banking, and outsourced payroll. Most recently, she served as the Chief Operating Officer of Calico Energy in Seattle, where she led finance, services, operations, internal technology, and data center activities, including cyber risk management.