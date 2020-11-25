Atea Pharmaceuticals to Present at Evercore ISI 3rd Annual HealthCONx Conference

BOSTON, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVIR) (“Atea”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing antiviral therapeutics to improve the lives of patients suffering from life-threatening viral infections, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the Evercore ISI 3rd Annual HealthCONx Conference on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 12:35 p.m. ET.



A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company’s website at www.ateapharma.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the presentation.