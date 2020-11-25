Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of September 30, 2020
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE: PAI) today announced the financial position of the Fund as of September 30, 2020.
|Current Q
|Previous Q
|Prior Yr Q
|September 30, 2020
|June 30, 2020
|September 30, 2019
|Total Net Assets
|
$ 147,773,470
|
$ 145,574,451
$ 145,443,881
$ 15.54
$ 15.31
$ 15.32
$ 16.10
$ 14.97
$ 16.23
3.60%
(2.22)%
5.94%
9,507,335
9,505,401
9,492,402
$ 1,363,622
$ 1,329,719
$ 1,452,730
$ 2,230,805
$ 15,671,445
$ 1,762,460
$ 3,594,427
$ 17,001,164
$ 3,215,190
$ 0.14
$ 0.14
$ 0.15
$ 0.23
$ 1.65
$ 0.19
$ 0.37
