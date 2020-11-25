YANGAROO Reports Q3’2020 Results

Consolidated revenue for the third quarter of 2020 was $1,921,312 compared to $1,959,312 and $1,586,695 in the third quarter of 2019 and second quarter of 2020, respectively. The Company generated normalized EBITDA of $502,299, inclusive of government wage subsidy payments, during the quarter ended September 30, 2020, in comparison to a normalized EBITDA of $255,834 in the prior year quarter ended September 30, 2019 and normalized EBITDA of $118,700 in the second quarter of 2020 ended June 30, 2020. The increase in revenue and normalized EBITDA in Q3’2020 is primarily attributed to increased Advertising and Awards revenue resulting from a recovery in customer demand for the use of our workflow platform. The second quarter of 2020 saw a significant advertising industry wide slump in volume of new advertising campaigns and total dollar spend which was attributed to the global COVID-19 pandemic. The third quarter of 2020 observed advertising volumes and total dollar spend recovering to pre-pandemic levels. Awards revenue was also significantly impacted in the first half of 2020, and we saw a strong rebound in award show customers using our platform in the third quarter of 2020 resulting in significantly higher Awards revenues.

Music revenue continued to increase during these comparison periods and partially helped off-set any impact from COVID-19. The Company continued to see strong demand for its Music platform in the form of recurring subscription revenues and on-demand platform usage from independent music artists and music labels. Finally, government wage subsidies and cost management initiatives contributed to a gain in normalized EBITDA earnings during the quarter.

“The third quarter of 2020 saw a swift recovery in the demand for our platform from our advertising and awards customers as the economy continued to rebound from the initial impact of COVID-19 in the first half of 2020,” stated recently appointed Interim CEO of Yangaroo, Grant Schuetrumpf. “We have seen signs of resumption in advertising campaigns across a broad spectrum of clients to pre-pandemic levels and we expect this recovery to continue through to the end of 2020. Awards division revenues increased significantly as many of our clients restarted their award shows from an initial deferral in Q1’ and Q2’2020, and we expect this trend to continue through to the end of 2020. Finally, our Music revenues have continued to be a bright spot for Yangaroo as independent music artists and music labels increased their usage of the platform resulting in 20% revenue growth quarter over prior-year quarter.”

Grant Schuetrumpf added, “We ended the third quarter with a strong recovery in revenue and demand for our platform and we expect this trend to continue through to the fourth quarter of 2020. Additionally, our balance sheet and cash position has never been stronger with over $2 million in cash and over $3 million in working capital on top of an undrawn $1 million revolving loan facility. We are very optimistic about the future prospects of our business and achieving our previously stated growth targets in 2021, which is in stark contrast to some of the outlook scenarios we were facing at the beginning of the pandemic. Finally, we continue to evaluate and be opportunistic with organic and non-organic growth initiatives.”

As at September 30, 2020, the Company has a cash position of $2.3 million and a working capital position of $3.1 million. The Company’s share buy-back program continues to be suspended and will continue to be evaluated on an on-going basis.

Summary of operating results:

Three Months Nine Months 2020

2019

2020

2019

Revenue $ 1,921,312 $ 1,959,865 $ 5,880,774 $ 5,580,655 Gross Margin 93.95% 93.91% 94.60% 94.35% EBITDA (loss) $ 452,666 $ 250,171 $ 1,161,366 $ (3,613) Normalized EBITDA (loss) $ 502,299 $ 275,820 $ 1,181,042 $ 306,648 Net Income (loss) $ 384,630 $ 156,496 $ 943,408 $ (312,162) Basic EPS $ 0.01 $ 0.00 $ 0.02 $ (0.01) Diluted EPS $ 0.01 $ 0.00 $ 0.02 $ (0.01)





As at September 30

2020 June 30

2020 December 31

2019 September 30

2019 Cash $ 2,284,104 $ 1,823,200 $ 1,570,483 $ 1,705,416 Liquidity $ 3,284,104 $ 2,823,200 $ 1,570,483 $ 1,705,416 Working Capital $ 3,122,343 $ 2,722,421 $ 2,086,700 $ 1,845,365

About YANGAROO:

Yangaroo is a software leader in work-flow management for advertising, music, and awards industries. YANGAROO’s patented Digital Media Distribution System is a leading secure business to business cloud-based solution that provides clearance, delivery, and secure API integration for various work-flow challenges in media distribution.

YANGAROO has offices in Toronto, New York, and Los Angeles. YANGAROO trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V) under the symbol YOO and in the U.S. under OTCBB: YOOIF.

