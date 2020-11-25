Mondelēz International to Participate in Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference on December 3

CHICAGO, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mondelēz International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) today announced that Dirk Van de Put, Chief Executive Officer and Luca Zaramella, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat session at the Morgan Stanley Virtual Global Consumer & Retail Conference on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at 3 pm ET.



A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available at https://www.mondelezinternational.com/Investors. An archive of the webcast will be available on the company's web site.