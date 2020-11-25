American National Bank and Trust Company Announces the Hiring of Lutheria Smith as Chief Human Resources Officer

DANVILLE, Va., Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American National Bank and Trust Company announced today the hiring of Lutheria Smith as a Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer of the Bank.



President and Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey V. Haley remarked, "This hire is very much in line with our strategic priorities and desire to be a best place to work and we are extremely pleased to have Lutheria join American National. Her knowledge and expertise regarding so many aspects of the Human Resources field will certainly help us improve this key area of the company as we seek to attract and retain the best employees.” Prior to coming to American National, she was Vice President & Director of Human Resources for Draper Aden Associates. A resident of Roanoke, VA, Lutheria will be based in the Roanoke market.