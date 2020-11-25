 

PG&E Reminds Customers LED Holiday Lights Are the Safest Way to Brighten Up the Season—and Help Save Money

Holiday lights and decorations are already popping up around many communities in Northern and Central California—offering a dash of much-needed cheer in 2020. As those lights go up indoors or outside, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) reminds customers to use energy efficient bulbs, which are the safest option and can help save money.

“Holidays are a great time to remind our customers about how to practice holiday lighting safety. First and foremost, be aware of your surroundings to avoid electric hazards,” said Aaron August, PG&E Vice President of Business Development & Customer Engagement. “Second, LED lights are a great way to save energy and money on your bill this time of year.”

Life-Saving Holiday Lighting Safety Tips

  • Check for overhead power lines before hanging outdoor lights and keep at least 10 feet away from lines.
  • Never place yourself or any object near a power line.
  • Make sure lights are approved for outdoor use. Never use indoor lights outdoors.
  • Check strands for cracked or broken plugs, frayed insulation or bare wires. Discard damaged strands to help avoid a fire.

LED Lights are Safe, Efficient and Long-lasting

  • Use Light-Emitting Diode (LED) lights to lower your energy costs. LED lights are 75% more energy efficient and last up to 25 times longer than traditional incandescent lights such as C4 and C9 bulbs. They can last up to 40 holiday seasons.
  • LED lights are shatterproof and shock resistant.
  • LEDs produce almost no heat, so they are safe to touch and greatly reduce the risk of fire.
  • Customers can connect up to 25 strings of LEDs end-to-end without overloading a wall socket.

When not used properly, decorations—particularly lights—can create safety hazards or cause fires. By taking the proper precautions both inside and outside of the home, customers can prevent hazards and focus on friends and family during the holidays.

More Ways to Save Energy and Money

  • Use a timer or turn off lights before going to bed, or if you are away from home.
  • A power strip is an easy way to switch your lights and decorations off when not in use. Just remember to use it according to the manufacturer's instructions and avoid overloading.

PG&E also reminds customers to periodically check lights and decorations throughout the season to ensure they continue to operate safely. For more PG&E holiday safety and energy efficiency tips, visit www.pge.com.

About PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG), is one of the largest combined natural gas and electric energy companies in the United States. Based in San Francisco, with more than 23,000 employees, the company delivers some of the nation’s cleanest energy to nearly 16 million people in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit pge.com and pge.com/news.

Disclaimer

