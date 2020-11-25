 

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. Announces Declaration of Quarterly Common Share and Preferred Share Dividends

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (“Birchcliff”) (TSX: BIR) is pleased to announce that its board of directors has declared the following quarterly cash dividends for the quarter ending December 31, 2020:

Shares   TSX Stock Symbol   Dividend per Share
Common Shares   BIR   $0.005  
Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares, Series A   BIR.PR.A   $0.523375  
Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares, Series C   BIR.PR.C   $0.4375  

The dividends are payable on December 31, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 15, 2020. The ex-dividend date is December 14, 2020.

All of the dividends have been designated as eligible dividends for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

About Birchcliff:

Birchcliff is a Calgary, Alberta based intermediate oil and natural gas company with operations concentrated within its one core area, the Peace River Arch of Alberta. Birchcliff’s common shares and cumulative redeemable preferred shares, Series A and Series C, are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols “BIR”, “BIR.PR.A” and “BIR.PR.C”, respectively.

For further information, please contact:
 
Birchcliff Energy Ltd.
Suite 1000, 600 – 3rd Avenue S.W.
Calgary, Alberta T2P 0G5
Telephone: (403) 261-6401
Email: info@birchcliffenergy.com
www.birchcliffenergy.com
   Jeff Tonken – President and Chief Executive Officer

Bruno Geremia – Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer



