Financial Institutions, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

WARSAW, N.Y., Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) (the “Company”), parent company of Five Star Bank, SDN Insurance Agency, LLC (“SDN”), Courier Capital, LLC (“Courier Capital”) and HNP Capital, LLC (“HNP Capital”), announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per outstanding common share. The Company also announced dividends of $0.75 per share on its Series A 3% preferred stock and $2.12 per share on its Series B-1 8.48% preferred stock. All dividends are payable January 4, 2021, to shareholders of record on December 21, 2020.



