 

Celestica to Hold a Virtual Meeting About Its Joint Design and Manufacturing Business With Analysts and Investors

TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celestica Inc. (NYSE: CLS)(TSX: CLS), a leader in design, manufacturing and supply chain solutions for the world's most innovative companies, today announced it will hold an analyst and investor meeting on December 2 at 4:00pm ET. During the meeting, Celestica’s management will provide an overview of Celestica’s Joint Design and Manufacturing business, and will reaffirm Q4 2020 guidance and outline near-term expectations.

To participate in the conference call in listen-only mode, please dial (647) 788-4919 or 1 (877) 291-4570. To ensure your participation, please call in approximately ten minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call. Analysts will have the opportunity for a Q&A with speakers following the formal remarks.

A webcast is also available at:
https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=D17311B8-8E5F-460E-A ... 
A recorded webcast will be available approximately two hours after completion of the call for 12 months. To access the recorded webcast visit www.celestica.com.

About Celestica
Celestica enables the world's best brands. Through our recognized customer-centric approach, we partner with leading companies in aerospace and defense, communications, enterprise, HealthTech, industrial, capital equipment, and energy to deliver solutions for their most complex challenges. As a leader in design, manufacturing, hardware platform and supply chain solutions, Celestica brings global expertise and insight at every stage of product development - from the drawing board to full-scale production and after-market services. With talented teams across North America, Europe and Asia, we imagine, develop and deliver a better future with our customers.

For more information, visit www.celestica.com.

Our securities filings can also be accessed at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov. 

CONTACT: Contacts:

Celestica Global Communications
(416) 448-2200 
media@celestica.com

Celestica Investor Relations
(416) 448-2211
clsir@celestica.com

