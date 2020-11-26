 

Bombardier’s TRAXX Africa locomotive fleet completes ten million kilometres in service

  • The TRAXX Africa locomotives have each made around 1,600 round trips of 2,200 km and moved over ten million tons of freight since starting service in December 2017
  • Ongoing production and delivery of highly reliable locomotives in South Africa marks Bombardier’s commitment to the country’s impressive rail modernization plan

Global mobility technology leader Bombardier Transportation announced today that its Transnet locomotive fleet in South Africa has successfully completed ten million kilometres in service since operations began in December 2017. Transnet Freight Rail (TFR) awarded Bombardier the contract to supply 240 electric locomotives in March 2014. Since then, Bombardier has been delivering the BOMBARDIER TRAXX Africa locomotives to Transnet as part of South Africa’s rail modernization plan. In addition, the localized manufacturing is contributing towards skills development in the country and Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) programs.

“This achievement is thanks to the close partnerships between Bombardier, Transnet Freight Rail, Transnet Engineering and more than 200 local suppliers who are supporting us in the delivery of these modern electric locomotives,” said Makgola Makololo, Managing Director South Africa at Bombardier Transportation. She added, “We are proud to see our locomotives forming the backbone of the regional freight movement in South Africa and Bombardier is fully committed to this country through our local manufacturing capability, strong local supply chain and job creation that comes with each TRAXX Africa locomotive manufactured here.”

The locomotives are being used to transport freight on South Africa’s long routes between its mines and ports. Bombardier has maximized local manufacturing and has assembled the new freight locomotives from the very first unit in South Africa. With more than 60 per cent of the total contract value on local content achieved and around 300 direct and 1,800 indirect local jobs created, we are a well-established local manufacturer and employer that is fully integrated into South Africa’s fabric.

