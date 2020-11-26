SCANFIL PLC MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 26 NOVEMBER 2020 3:30 P.M.



Scanfil plc: Managers' transactions



Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Sonninen, Timo

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Scanfil Oyj

LEI: 7437004XD6U0FFDCT507



Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 7437004XD6U0FFDCT507_20201126135308_2

____________________________________________



Transaction date: 2020-11-24

Venue: Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000029905

Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION

(X) Linked to stock option programme



Transaction Details

Volume: 20,000 Unit price: 3.57 EUR



Aggregated transactions

Volume: 20,000 Volume weighted average price: 3.57 EUR





SCANFIL PLC



Petteri Jokitalo

CEO





For additional information:

CEO Petteri Jokitalo

tel. +358 8 4882 111

www.scanfil.com