 

Melcor REIT Trustees Held Meeting to Review the Substance of the Press Release Issued by Firm Capital

EDMONTON, Alberta, Nov. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:MR.UN) ("the REIT") today announced that its Board of Trustees held a meeting on November 25, 2020 to consider the substance of the press release issued by FC Private Equity Realty Management Corp. ("Firm Capital") on Monday, November 23, 2020.

The Board of Trustees reports that the content has been reviewed with plans to further address the concerns presented in Firm Capital’s press release at an upcoming, regularly scheduled meeting of the Board. The Board of Trustees will further report on any decisions or actions taken as a result.

The REIT’s Board of Trustees has been and will continue to be open to suggestions from unitholders about strategic value-adding options.

About Melcor REIT

Melcor REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Melcor REIT owns, acquires, manages and leases quality retail, office and industrial income-generating properties in Western Canada. Its portfolio is currently made up of interests in 39 properties representing approximately 3.21 million square feet of gross leasable area located across Alberta and in Regina, Saskatchewan and Kelowna, British Columbia. For more information, please visit www.melcorREIT.ca.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward‐looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the REIT's current expectations regarding future events. Forward‐looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the REIT's control, that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward‐looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general and local economic and business conditions; the financial condition of tenants; the REIT’s ability to refinance maturing debt; leasing risks, including those associated with the ability to lease vacant space; and interest rate fluctuations. The REIT’s objectives and forward‐looking statements are based on certain assumptions, including that the general economy remains stable, interest rates remain stable, conditions within the real estate market remain consistent, competition for acquisitions remains consistent with the current climate and that the capital markets continue to provide ready access to equity and/or debt. All forward‐looking information in this press release speaks as of the date of this press release. The REIT does not undertake to update any such forward‐looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Additional information about these assumptions and risks and uncertainties is contained in the REIT’s filings with securities regulators. 

