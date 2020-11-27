Regarding AB Ignitis Grupė loan to UAB Ignitis Renewables

AB Ignitis Grupė (hereinafter – Ignitis Grupė or the Company) informs that on 27 November 2020 the Supervisory Board of the Company approved the Agreement between Ignitis Grupė and UAB Ignitis Renewables to give a loan of up to EUR 83m (hereinafter – the loan).



The Audit Committee of the Company's Supervisory Board, after analyzed the information provided by the Company on the issue under consideration, submitted an opinion to the Company regarding the conclusion of this Loan Agreement. In the opinion of the Audit Committee, there is no reason to think that the proposed Loan Agreement would be concluded not according to market terms or would be unfair to the shareholders of the Company who are not parties to the proposed transaction.