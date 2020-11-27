 

EQUITY ALERT Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. – NAK

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.11.2020, 18:08  |  73   |   |   

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSE: NAK) resulting from allegations that Northern Dynasty may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On November 25, 2020, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers issued a record of decision denying Northern Dynasty’s application for permits relating to the Pebble project, a proposed mine in southwestern Alaska. The regulator determined that the “compensatory mitigation plan” as submitted earlier this month was “non-compliant,” and that the project was “not in the public interest.”

On this news, Northern Dynasty’s stock price fell $0.40 per share, or 50%, to close at $0.40 per share on November 25, 2020.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a securities lawsuit on behalf of Northern Dynasty shareholders. If you purchased securities of Northern Dynasty please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1996.html to join the securities action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm’s attorneys are ranked and recognized by numerous independent and respected sources. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Northern Dynasty -- 100-Bagger-Aktie....10 000 Prozent Gewinn...Rick Rule

Diskussion: "Extrem hartes Geschäft": Goldminen-Investor: Warum Warren Buffett unaufrichtig sei, wenn
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQUITY ALERT Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. – NAK Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSE: NAK) resulting from allegations that Northern Dynasty may have issued …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Exelixis Announces Partner Takeda Receives Approval in Japan for CABOMETYX (cabozantinib) for the ...
Vertex Announces European Commission Approval for SYMKEVI (tezacaftor/ivacaftor) With KALYDECO ...
Biogen and Sage Therapeutics Announce Global Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Potential ...
TechnipFMC plc: Notification of Major Interest in Shares
Roxgold Utilizes Pre-emptive Rights to Buy Back 0.3% NSR on the Séguéla Gold Project
Genetron Health Provides Update on HCCscreen for Liver Cancer Early Screening in China
Mogo Launches New Interactive Rainforest Mode in its App
Tiffany Announces Virtual Special Stockholder Meeting to Vote on Amended and Restated Merger ...
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. to Present at Diamond Equity Research 2020 Virtual Emerging Growth ...
Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc.
Titel
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
AT&T Senior Executive Vice President and CFO John Stephens Updates Shareholders
Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Reports Second Quarter FY 2021 Financial Results
Nutanix Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
Schrödinger Announces a Multi-Target Drug Discovery, Development, and Commercialization ...
The GEO Group Announces Decision by Federal Bureau of Prisons to Not Rebid Its Contract for Rivers ...
Tilray, Inc. Announces Agreement to Exchange Approximately $124.3 Million in Principal Amount of ...
Kemper to Acquire American Access in $370 Million Transaction
Gilead Sciences to Present at the 3rd Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference on Wednesday, ...
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.11.20
Grande Portage Resources schließt Bohrprogramm auf dem Herbert-Goldprojekt in Südost-Alaska ab

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:58 Uhr
14.449
Northern Dynasty -- 100-Bagger-Aktie....10 000 Prozent Gewinn...Rick Rule
25.11.20
26
"Extrem hartes Geschäft": Goldminen-Investor: Warum Warren Buffett unaufrichtig sei, wenn