 

Gold Being Produced At Mexus’ Santa Elena Mine; Production From The Recently Completed Heap Leach Pad

CABORCA, Mexico, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mexus Gold US (OTCQB: MXSG) (“Mexus” or the “Company) is pleased to announce that leaching has commenced on its recently completed 250,000 ton leach pad. Leaching of vein 2 mineralized material is under way and returning values of .32 to .42 gpt Au in solution. Flows are expected to reach .6 gpt Au in solution by December 16th. Future production drilling on vein 2 and the Julio quartz vein continues. Mexus CEO Paul Thomspon Sr. added that gold production by year end should reach 225 oz.

Solution returning to the pregnant pond

About Mexus Gold US

Mexus Gold US is an American based mining company with holdings in Mexico.  The fully owned Santa Elena mine is located 54km NW of Caborca, Mexico.  Mexus also owns rights to the Ures property located 80km N of Hermosillo, Mexico. This property contains 6900 acres and has both gold and copper on the property.   Founded in 2009, Mexus Gold US is committed to protecting the environment, mine safety and employing members of the communities in which it operates.

For more information on Mexus Gold US, visit www.mexusgoldus.com

Mexus Gold US (775) 721-9960 Paul Thompson Sr

Cautionary Statement

Forward looking Statement: Statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including the failure to complete successfully the development of new or enhanced products, the Company's future capital needs, the lack of market demand for any new or enhanced products the Company may develop, any actions by the Company's partners that may be adverse to the Company, the success of competitive products, other economic factors affecting the Company and its markets, seasonal changes, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The actual results may differ materially from those contained in this press release. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any statements in this press release.


