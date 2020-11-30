Nanotech to Present ‘The Importance of 3D Stereo Depth in Authentication’ at The Holography Conference

This is a key event for Nanotech as it is one of the largest conferences focusing on technical and scientific developments in the Holography Industry. It is the only global conference for the commercial holography industry, tracking every new development in holography since 1990.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nanotech Security Corp. (TSXV: NTS) (OTCQX: NTSFF) (“Nanotech” or the “Company”), a leader in the development of secure and memorable nano-optic security features used in the government and banknote and brand protection markets, announces its Chief Technology Officer, Clint Landrock, will present ‘The Importance of 3D Stereo Depth in Authentication’ on December 9, 2020 at The Holography Conference Online.

Realizing the importance of depth as an authentication tool, Nanotech developed a new authentication platform employing in-house expertise and proprietary software to successfully incorporate 3D stereo depth, a rich spectrum of colours, and movement effects in a single security feature.

The presentation is scheduled under the ‘Innovation and the Next Frontier’ session of the conference and will cover the process of depth perception, its importance in verification, and information on Nanotech’s KolourDepth—a premier security feature with 3D stereo depth, movement and multiple colours, that provides secure, memorable, and fast visual authentication.

To register for the conference, click here. The Nanotech team will also be hosting one-on-one meetings showcasing Nanotech’s latest product KolourDepth for banknotes and secure documents in addition to multiple anti-counterfeit solutions for brand protection. To schedule a meeting, please contact info@nanosecurity.ca.

“Depth is an important authentication tool for security features as it supports excellent authentication within a brief viewing period, performs well under low illumination and is readily visible when static. 3D stereo depth holds great promise for governments and central banks to consider when looking for new security features,” said President and CEO Troy Bullock.

About The Holography Conference

Organized by Reconnaissance International, The Holography Conference is a premier event that focuses on discussing effective authentication strategies, systems, and technologies to protect government excise from illicit goods and brands from counterfeits. After a successful run of 30 years in the physical world, for 2020 the event is now going online – promising a new and invigorated format that is not only a reflection of the COVID-induced travel restrictions, but also a reflection of the changing the nature of the industry – one that has matured, specialized and diversified. THCO will comprise a minimum of four sessions, with four papers in each, spread over two days. For more information, visit https://holographyconference.com/.