MacroGenics Announces Achievement of $25 Million in Milestones Related to Retifanlimab Collaboration with Incyte

ROCKVILLE, MD, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

MacroGenics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGNX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, today announced that $25 million in milestones have been achieved under its exclusive global collaboration and license agreement with Incyte for retifanlimab, an investigational anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody designed by MacroGenics and licensed to Incyte (as INCMGA0012). The milestones were triggered by clinical and regulatory activities related to the further advancement of the molecule, including the recent initiation of POD1UM-303, Incyte’s Phase 3 global study in patients with metastatic squamous cell anal carcinoma (SCAC).

MacroGenics and Incyte have each established multiple development programs for retifanlimab, evaluating the anti-PD-1 molecule either as monotherapy or in combination with other agents. Incyte is conducting clinical trials that are potentially registration-enabling for patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, SCAC, microsatellite instability high endometrial cancer and Merkel cell carcinoma. MacroGenics is conducting a potentially registration-enabling study of retifanlimab in combination with margetuximab, an investigational Fc-engineered, anti-HER2 mAb, in HER2-positive gastric cancer.

“We are excited to see the continued advancement of the development of retifanlimab across a broad set of monotherapy and combination regimens,” said Scott Koenig, M.D., Ph.D., President and CEO of MacroGenics. “We look forward to continued progress on this program over the coming months.”

Under the collaboration agreement with Incyte, MacroGenics is eligible to receive up to a total of $365 million in potential remaining development and regulatory milestones and up to $330 million in potential commercial milestones. If retifanlimab is approved and commercialized, MacroGenics would be eligible to receive royalties, tiered from 15 to 24 percent, on future worldwide net sales of the molecule.

About MacroGenics, Inc.

MacroGenics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The Company generates its pipeline of product candidates primarily from its proprietary suite of next-generation antibody-based technology platforms, which have applicability across broad therapeutic domains. For more information, please see the Company's website at www.macrogenics.com. MacroGenics and the MacroGenics logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of MacroGenics, Inc.