 

REMINDER KemPharm and Corium to Co-Host “KP415 Market Opportunity and Commercialization Strategy” Investor Event

Online Event Scheduled for Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., ET

CELEBRATION, Fla., Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KemPharm, Inc. (OTCQB: KMPH), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs, will co-host an online investor event with Corium, Inc. to discuss the potential commercialization strategy for KP415 and the anticipated opportunity for the drug product as a potential new entry into the attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) marketplace if approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The online event will be held on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, beginning at 10:00 a.m., ET, and can be accessed via KemPharm’s Investor Relations website (http://investors.kempharm.com/) and the following URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/wpaovm9r

Event:   KP415 Market Opportunity and Commercialization Strategy
Date:    Wednesday, December 2, 2020
Time:    10:00 AM (ET)
Live Webcast:   https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/wpaovm9r
Format:   Audio webcast with slide presentation

Interested participants and investors may also access the event by dialing:

  • (866) 395-2480 (U.S.)
  • (678) 509-7538 (international)
  • Conference ID: 9652705 

An archive of the webcast and presentation will be available via the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, http://investors.kempharm.com/, for 90 days beginning at approximately 12:30 p.m. ET, on December 2, 2020.

About KemPharm:

KemPharm is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions through its proprietary LATTM (Ligand Activated Therapy) technology. KemPharm utilizes its proprietary LATTM technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications. KemPharm’s prodrug product candidate pipeline is focused on the high need areas of ADHD and stimulant use disorder. KemPharm’s co-lead clinical development candidates for the treatment of ADHD, KP415 and KP484, are both based on a prodrug of d-methylphenidate, but have differing duration/effect profiles. In addition, KemPharm has received FDA approval for APADAZ, an immediate-release combination product containing benzhydrocodone, a prodrug of hydrocodone, and acetaminophen. For more information on KemPharm and its pipeline of prodrug product candidates visit www.kempharm.com or connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

Caution Concerning Forward Looking Statements:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, including without limitation the Company’s proposed development and commercial timelines, and can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “project,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “should,” “continue” or the negative versions of those words or other comparable words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future actions or performance. These forward-looking statements, including the potential FDA approval of KP415, the potential commercial launch of KP415, the anticipated market for KP415 if it were to be approved by the FDA, the potential clinical benefits of KP415 or any of the Company’s product candidates, are based on information currently available to KemPharm and its current plans or expectations and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect current plans. Risks concerning KemPharm’s business are described in detail in KemPharm’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, KemPharm’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, and KemPharm’s other Periodic and Current Reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. KemPharm is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any such obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

KemPharm Contacts:
Jason Rando / Maureen McEnroe
Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.
212-375-2665 / 2664
jrando@tiberend.com
mmcenroe@tiberend.com

 


Disclaimer

