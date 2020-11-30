Chex Teams Up with Chrissy Teigen and John Legend to Make the Holidays a Little Sweeter

While this holiday season is sure to be anything but traditional, Chex cereal has unveiled new recipes that will bring some extra cheer to 2020. The holiday party staple ingredient has teamed up with Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, who know the keys to a good celebration, to deliver some serious cooking inspiration.

Teigen and Legend have combined their sweet and spicy personalities with Chex to deliver recipes to help foodies put a new twist on this year’s holiday celebrations, including:

Legendary Muddy Buddies: this deliciously sweet spin on classic Muddy Buddies was created by Teigen and Legend with double the chocolate and peanut butter flavors for a truly legendary holiday snack mix.

Sugar and Spice Chex Holiday Mix: seasoned Chex cereal, pretzels and peanuts are combined with vanilla coated Chex and marshmallows for a salty sweet treat with a kick.

“Chex has been my go-to snack forever. It’s in my cookbooks and is always in our pantry for when I need to mix up a last-minute party snack, so when I had the chance to team up with Chex to create some holiday ideas, I was all in,” said Teigen. “Chex is a versatile staple that enables creativity and fun with kid-friendly recipes. My hope is these recipes inspire families to get into the kitchen together with Chex for the holidays.”

With more people than ever planning to be home for the holidays, cooking is sure to continue as a pastime to both celebrate and stay entertained with everyone at home together. Popular, easy-to-make Chex recipes are the perfect way to get the whole family involved in making festive snacks that become holiday traditions.

As a part of the holiday campaign, fans can find Teigen and Legend on specially marked Chex cereal boxes, as well as videos on Chex.com where Teigen and Legend show how to make the Legendary Muddy Buddies recipes in two minutes or less as well as one with Legend on bended knee sharing a very special holiday gift with Teigen.

“We know the holidays are going to look different this year, but that doesn’t mean they will be any less special,” said Taylor Gessell, marketing communications manager for Chex. “We are here to bring joy to families with easy recipes and activities that will help them make the most of this holiday season and who better than Chrissy and John to share a modern take on classic recipes to remind us all of how much fun we can have together in the kitchen.”

Since the 1950s when the Original Chex Party Mix recipe was first printed on its box, Chex has been providing recipe inspiration for game day get togethers, holiday celebrations and on-the-go snacks. With more than nine varieties in its portfolio, there is a flavor and recipe for everyone in your family.

For more details on these recipes, videos with Teigen and Legend and other holiday inspiration, visit Chex.com. You can also follow Chex on social media: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

