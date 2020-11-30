 

Conn’s, Inc. Announces Cash Tender Offer for Up To $100 Million of its 7.250% Senior Notes due 2022

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ: CONN) (“Conn’s” or the “Company”) today announced that it has commenced a cash tender offer (the “tender offer”) to purchase up to $100.0 million aggregate principal amount (as it may be increased, the “tender cap”) of its outstanding 7.250% Senior Notes due 2022 (CUSIP Nos. 208242 AB3) (the “notes”). The tender offer is being made upon the terms and subject to the conditions described in the Company’s Offer to Purchase dated November 30, 2020 (the “Offer to Purchase”). The tender offer will expire at 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on December 28, 2020, unless extended or earlier terminated by Conn’s (such time and date, the “expiration date”). Tenders of notes may be withdrawn at any time prior to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on December 11, 2020 (the “withdrawal deadline”), unless extended by the Company. Notes tendered after the withdrawal deadline may not be withdrawn thereafter except in certain limited circumstances where additional withdrawal rights are required by law. Holders of notes are urged to carefully read the Offer to Purchase.

Certain information regarding the notes and the terms of the tender offer is summarized in the table below.

            Per $1,000 Principal Amount
Title of Security   CUSIP No.   Outstanding
Principal
Amount
 		  Tender Cap
 		  Tender Offer
Consideration
 		  Early
Tender
Payment
 		  Total
Consideration
7.250% of Senior Notes due 2022   208242 AB3   $ 227,000,000   $ 100,000,000   $ 950.00   $ 30.00   $ 980.00

Upon the terms and subject to the conditions of the tender offer, holders who validly tender their notes (and do not validly withdraw their notes) prior to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on December 11, 2020, unless extended by the Company (such time and date, the “early tender deadline”), and whose notes are accepted for purchase, will be entitled to receive $980.00, payable in cash, for each $1,000 principal amount of notes accepted for payment (the “total consideration”), which amount includes an early tender payment of $30.00 per $1,000 principal amount (the “early tender payment”). Holders who validly tender their notes after the early tender deadline but on or prior to the expiration date will be entitled to receive $950.00, payable in cash, for each $1,000 principal amount of notes accepted for purchase (the “tender offer consideration”).

