Conn’s, Inc. Announces Cash Tender Offer for Up To $100 Million of its 7.250% Senior Notes due 2022

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ: CONN) (“Conn’s” or the “Company”) today announced that it has commenced a cash tender offer (the “tender offer”) to purchase up to $100.0 million aggregate principal amount (as it may be increased, the “tender cap”) of its outstanding 7.250% Senior Notes due 2022 (CUSIP Nos. 208242 AB3) (the “notes”). The tender offer is being made upon the terms and subject to the conditions described in the Company’s Offer to Purchase dated November 30, 2020 (the “Offer to Purchase”). The tender offer will expire at 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on December 28, 2020, unless extended or earlier terminated by Conn’s (such time and date, the “expiration date”). Tenders of notes may be withdrawn at any time prior to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on December 11, 2020 (the “withdrawal deadline”), unless extended by the Company. Notes tendered after the withdrawal deadline may not be withdrawn thereafter except in certain limited circumstances where additional withdrawal rights are required by law. Holders of notes are urged to carefully read the Offer to Purchase.



Certain information regarding the notes and the terms of the tender offer is summarized in the table below.