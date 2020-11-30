As previously reported, Kisses From Italy is enjoying tremendous interest in its products as a result of the pandemic. Customers were increasingly ordering and re-ordering Kisses products from home.

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In previous reporting’s we’ve covered the successes of Kisses From Italy , Inc. (OTCQB:KITL) a U.S.-based restaurant chain operator, Franchisor, and product distributor of Italian food offerings. Yesterday, the Company took a massive step in popularizing their food products.

Now, as retail bends and re-shapes itself around the last throes of the pandemic and a return to normalcy, Kisses From Italy is getting their goods on grocery store shelves, giving consumers the opportunity to spontaneously or more quickly take Kisses stuff home.

In an announcement November 24, the Company stated that that it has entered into the retail market space and Kisses From Italy branded products are now available for sale on store shelves in Montreal, Quebec and Mississauga, Ontario, Canada.

What’s also interesting is the category Kisses is entering, offering retail products that include a gluten-free pasta line made with yellow corn, black bean, beetroot or red-lentil as well as various types of gluten-free gnocchi made with potato, spinach, butternut squash and beetroot and a gluten-free lasagna product line that comes in a choice vegetarian, plant based and one which includes Beyond Meat as an ingredient. Also offered at retail will be the Company's initial line of organic, extra virgin, olive oil made with the highest quality olives and produced and imported directly from Italy.

It’s a massive step for Kisses From Italy and it would be wise to watch future Q’s and K’s closely to see if the tremendous success the Company has enjoyed online follows suit in these early retail locations. If it does, Kisses From Italy could soon find its brand in even more locations.

Kisses from Italy, Inc. is a restaurant chain operator, Franchisor and product distributor with locations in North America and Europe. The Company offers a quick service menu and a unique take on traditional Italian delicacies with an All-American flair. Kisses from Italy offerings include sandwiches, salads, Italian roasted coffee, coffee related beverage and an array of other products. Our goal is to leverage the success from our flagship store and our initial hotel locations in the South Florida market and to expand into other regions on a local, state, national and global level. The main focus is doing so through our continued corporate owned store expansion, along with the development and sales of additional locations through the advancement of our franchise and territorial rights program.