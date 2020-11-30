 

Emerging Markets Report Kisses in Person

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.11.2020, 16:40  |  76   |   |   

An Emerging Markets News Commentary

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In previous reporting’s we’ve covered the successes of Kisses From Italy, Inc. (OTCQB:KITL) a U.S.-based restaurant chain operator, Franchisor, and product distributor of Italian food offerings. Yesterday, the Company took a massive step in popularizing their food products.

As previously reported, Kisses From Italy is enjoying tremendous interest in its products as a result of the pandemic. Customers were increasingly ordering and re-ordering Kisses products from home.

Now, as retail bends and re-shapes itself around the last throes of the pandemic and a return to normalcy, Kisses From Italy is getting their goods on grocery store shelves, giving consumers the opportunity to spontaneously or more quickly take Kisses stuff home.

In an announcement November 24, the Company stated that that it has entered into the retail market space and Kisses From Italy branded products are now available for sale on store shelves in Montreal, Quebec and Mississauga, Ontario, Canada.

What’s also interesting is the category Kisses is entering, offering retail products that include a gluten-free pasta line made with yellow corn, black bean, beetroot or red-lentil as well as various types of gluten-free gnocchi made with potato, spinach, butternut squash and beetroot and a gluten-free lasagna product line that comes in a choice vegetarian, plant based and one which includes Beyond Meat as an ingredient. Also offered at retail will be the Company's initial line of organic, extra virgin, olive oil made with the highest quality olives and produced and imported directly from Italy.

It’s a massive step for Kisses From Italy and it would be wise to watch future Q’s and K’s closely to see if the tremendous success the Company has enjoyed online follows suit in these early retail locations. If it does, Kisses From Italy could soon find its brand in even more locations.

About Kisses from Italy, Inc.

Kisses from Italy, Inc. is a restaurant chain operator, Franchisor and product distributor with locations in North America and Europe. The Company offers a quick service menu and a unique take on traditional Italian delicacies with an All-American flair. Kisses from Italy offerings include sandwiches, salads, Italian roasted coffee, coffee related beverage and an array of other products. Our goal is to leverage the success from our flagship store and our initial hotel locations in the South Florida market and to expand into other regions on a local, state, national and global level. The main focus is doing so through our continued corporate owned store expansion, along with the development and sales of additional locations through the advancement of our franchise and territorial rights program.

Seite 1 von 2
Kisses From Italy Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Emerging Markets Report Kisses in Person An Emerging Markets News Commentary ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - In previous reporting’s we’ve covered the successes of Kisses From Italy, Inc. (OTCQB:KITL) a U.S.-based restaurant chain operator, Franchisor, and product …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power and Gaussin Collaborate on Hydrogen-Powered Transportation Vehicles
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Aequus Provides Third Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights
Corsair Gaming Updates Full Year 2020 Outlook
Auxly Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Sorrento to Participate in the 32nd Piper Sandler Healthcare Investor Conference
Leviathan Announces Further Increase to Previously Announced Brokered Private Placement to $12.9 ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Enrollment of Final Patient in its Multinational Phase 2b/3 ...
Sunesis Pharmaceuticals and Viracta Therapeutics Announce Definitive Merger Agreement
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Closing of Oversubscribed $6,900,000 Offering
Titel
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
AgraFlora Organics Receives Analytical Equipment for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing Facility
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Plug Power Raises Approximately $1B to Accelerate the First Nation-Wide Green Hydrogen Network
Nabis Holdings Inc. gibt Rekapitalisierungstransaktion mit Unterstützung der wichtigsten ...
Nevada Copper Provides Financing Update
McPhy will be included in the MSCI Smallcaps Index
Major Precious Metals Completes Skaergaard Acquisition
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.11.20
Emerging Markets Report: In Good Company