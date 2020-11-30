 

Vishay Intertechnology Aluminum Capacitors Increase Design Flexibility, Save Board Space in High Temperature Applications

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.11.2020, 17:17  |  31   |   |   

Automotive Grade Devices Offer High Ripple Currents Up to 3.36 A, Operating Temperatures to +125 °C, and Useful Life of 6,000 Hours at 125 °C

MALVERN, Pa., Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced a new series of low impedance, Automotive Grade miniature aluminum electrolytic capacitors that combine high ripple currents up to 3.36 A with high temperature operation to +125 °C and very long useful life of 6,000 h at 125 °C.

Compared to previous-generation solutions, Vishay BCcomponents 190 RTL series capacitors offer lower impedance and 10% to 15% higher ripple current. This allows designers to utilize fewer components, increasing design flexibility and saving board space. In addition, the AEC-Q200 qualified devices are available in smaller case sizes, ranging from 10 mm by 12 mm up to 18 mm by 35 mm.

Featuring radial leads and a cylindrical aluminum case with pressure relief, insulated with a blue sleeve, the 190 RTL series offers rated voltages up to 50 V, capacitance from 100 µF to 6800 µF, and low maximum impedance down to 0.017 Ω. The capacitors are charge- and discharge-proof.

As polarized aluminum electrolytic capacitors with a non-solid electrolyte, the RoHS-compliant devices are ideally suited for smoothing, filtering, and buffering in switch mode power supplies and DC/DC converters for high temperature industrial, automotive, telecommunications, medical, and military applications.

Device Specification Table:

Series 190 RTL
Case size (D x L in mm) 10 x 12 to 18 x 35
Capacitance range 100 µF to 6800 µF
Tolerance ± 20 %
Rated voltage 16 V to 50 V
Category temperature range -55 °C to +125 °C
Useful life @ +125 °C 2,500 h to 6,000 h
Ripple current 560 mA to 3,360 mA
Max. impedance at 100 kHz 0.017 Ω to 0.175 Ω
Climatic category IEC 60068 55 / 125 / 56

Samples and production quantities of the 190 RTL series are available now, with lead times of six weeks.

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

The DNA of tech is a trademark of Vishay Intertechnology.

Vishay on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/VishayIntertechnology
Vishay Twitter feed: http://twitter.com/vishayindust

Share it on Twitter: http://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.=.@vishayindust aluminum capacitors increase design flexibility, save board space in high temp. applications. - https://bit.ly/33bCJT6

Links to product datasheets:
http://www.vishay.com/ppg?28465 (190 RTL)

Link to product photo:
https://www.flickr.com/photos/vishay/albums/72157716429747162

For more information please contact:
Vishay Intertechnology
Peter Henrici, +1 408 567-8400
peter.henrici@vishay.com
or
Redpines
Bob Decker, +1 415 409-0233
bob.decker@redpinesgroup.com


Vishay Intertechnology Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Vishay Intertechnology Aluminum Capacitors Increase Design Flexibility, Save Board Space in High Temperature Applications Automotive Grade Devices Offer High Ripple Currents Up to 3.36 A, Operating Temperatures to +125 °C, and Useful Life of 6,000 Hours at 125 °CMALVERN, Pa., Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced a …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power and Gaussin Collaborate on Hydrogen-Powered Transportation Vehicles
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Aequus Provides Third Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights
Corsair Gaming Updates Full Year 2020 Outlook
Auxly Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Sorrento to Participate in the 32nd Piper Sandler Healthcare Investor Conference
Leviathan Announces Further Increase to Previously Announced Brokered Private Placement to $12.9 ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Enrollment of Final Patient in its Multinational Phase 2b/3 ...
Sunesis Pharmaceuticals and Viracta Therapeutics Announce Definitive Merger Agreement
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Closing of Oversubscribed $6,900,000 Offering
Titel
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
AgraFlora Organics Receives Analytical Equipment for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing Facility
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Plug Power Raises Approximately $1B to Accelerate the First Nation-Wide Green Hydrogen Network
Nabis Holdings Inc. gibt Rekapitalisierungstransaktion mit Unterstützung der wichtigsten ...
Nevada Copper Provides Financing Update
McPhy will be included in the MSCI Smallcaps Index
Major Precious Metals Completes Skaergaard Acquisition
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.11.20
Vishay Intertechnology Announces the Availability of Modelithics Broadband Microwave Global Models, Extends the Frequency Range of CH Series Microwave Resistors Up to 70 GHz
17.11.20
Vishay Intertechnology Declares Quarterly Dividend
17.11.20
Vishay Intertechnology VEML3328 and VEML3328SL RGBW-IR Sensors Honored With 2020 AspenCore World Electronics Achievement Award
16.11.20
Vishay Intertechnology’s New Automotive Grade Proximity Sensors Deliver High Resolution Up to 20 µm for Force Sensing
09.11.20
Vishay Intertechnology Launches Industry’s First AEC-Q101 Qualified 60 V MOSFET in the PowerPAK SO-8L Dual Asymmetric Package
03.11.20
Vishay Reports Results for Third Quarter 2020