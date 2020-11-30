 

Millicom CEO Mauricio Ramos to be keynote speaker at GSMA Thrive Latin America

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.11.2020, 21:00  |  24   |   |   

Millicom CEO Mauricio Ramos to be keynote speaker at GSMA Thrive Latin America

Luxembourg, November 30, 2020Millicom, a leading provider of cable and mobile services operating as TIGO in Latin America, is pleased to announce that CEO Mauricio Ramos will present at GSMA Thrive Latin America as an invited keynote speaker on December 2.

As a global leader in the telecommunications sector, Mr. Ramos will discuss the importance of accelerating connectivity to reinvigorate economies in Latin America and its positive effect on communities. 

GSMA Thrive Latin America brings together Latin America’s policymakers, digital leaders, and innovators to uncover the opportunities of emerging next-generation technologies and inspire thought leadership to solve the challenges of realizing a truly connected world. Mr. Ramos’s keynote presentation at GSMA Thrive Latin America is scheduled for Wednesday, December 2 at 10:00 a.m. ET. Free registration and the keynote can be accessed here [LINK].

-END-

For further information, please contact:

Press:
 Vivian Kobeh, Corporate Communications Director
+1 786-628-5300
press@millicom.com 		Investors:
Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations 
+1 786-628-5270
investors@millicom.com


 

Sarah Inmon, Investor Relations Manager
+1 786-628-5303
investors@millicom.com

About Millicom
Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of cable and mobile services dedicated to emerging markets in Latin America and Africa. Millicom sets the pace when it comes to providing high-speed broadband and innovation around The Digital Lifestyle services through its principal brand, TIGO. As of December 31, 2019, Millicom operating subsidiaries and joint ventures employed more than 22,000 people and provided mobile services to approximately 52 million customers, with a cable footprint of more than 11 million homes passed. Founded in 1990, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg.

 

Attachment


Seite 1 von 2
Millicom International Cellular Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Millicom CEO Mauricio Ramos to be keynote speaker at GSMA Thrive Latin America Millicom CEO Mauricio Ramos to be keynote speaker at GSMA Thrive Latin America Luxembourg, November 30, 2020 – Millicom, a leading provider of cable and mobile services operating as TIGO in Latin America, is pleased to announce that CEO …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Plug Power and Gaussin Collaborate on Hydrogen-Powered Transportation Vehicles
Leviathan Announces Further Increase to Previously Announced Brokered Private Placement to $12.9 ...
Aequus Provides Third Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights
Auxly Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Corsair Gaming Updates Full Year 2020 Outlook
Evergold Announces Multiple Broad Gold-Silver Intercepts Near Surface at GL1 Main in Northern B.C.; ...
Saga Pure ASA - Contemplated Equity Offering of Up to Nok 54 Million
Sorrento to Participate in the 32nd Piper Sandler Healthcare Investor Conference
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Closing of Oversubscribed $6,900,000 Offering
Titel
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
AgraFlora Organics Receives Analytical Equipment for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing Facility
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Plug Power Raises Approximately $1B to Accelerate the First Nation-Wide Green Hydrogen Network
Nabis Holdings Inc. gibt Rekapitalisierungstransaktion mit Unterstützung der wichtigsten ...
Nevada Copper Provides Financing Update
McPhy will be included in the MSCI Smallcaps Index
Major Precious Metals Completes Skaergaard Acquisition
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.11.20
Millicom to present at Morgan Stanley European Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
02.11.20
Millicom appoints Karim Lesina as Executive Vice President, Chief External Affairs Officer