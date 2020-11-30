 

Galapagos reports positive topline results with GLPG1205 in IPF patients in PINTA Proof-of-Concept trial 

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.11.2020, 22:01  |  17   |   |   
  • Placebo-adjusted improvement in forced vital capacity (FVC) decline of 42mL across treatment groups at 26 weeks
  • Correlation between FVC decline and pulmonary lobar volume change observed, as measured by functional respiratory imaging (FRI)
  • GLPG1205 planned to progress to dose finding Phase 2b study

Mechelen, Belgium; 30 November 2020, 22.01 CET; Galapagos NV (Euronext & NASDAQ: GLPG) announces positive topline results with its investigational GPR84 antagonist GLPG1205 in Proof-of-Concept Phase 2 trial in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) patients.

The PINTA trial was a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial investigating a 100mg once-daily oral dose of GLPG1205. The study recruited and included a total of 68 IPF patients. Participants were administered drug candidate or placebo (2:1 randomization) for 26 weeks and could remain on their standard of care as background therapy, i.e. nintedanib, pirfenidone or neither. The primary objective of the trial was to assess the change from baseline in FVC (in mL) over 26 weeks compared to placebo. Other measures included safety, tolerability, time to major events, changes in functional exercise capacity, quality of life, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics and FRI.

At week 26, patients receiving GLPG1205 on top of standard of care showed a smaller FVC decline, with a difference of 42mL versus placebo on top of standard of care (-76mL on placebo; -34mL on treatment). The study was not powered to show statistical significance. The FVC trend was consistent across the three treatment strata. In addition, the change in pulmonary lobar volume, as measured by FRI, correlates with the FVC decline observed.

No relevant safety signals were observed for GLPG1205 alone and on top of pirfenidone. The most frequently reported adverse events on GLPG1205 alone were gastrointestinal disorders, especially nausea. In the treatment arm of GLPG1205 on top of nintedanib, a higher rate of early discontinuations and high grade TEAEs were observed. In the arm of the study with GPLG1205 on top of nintedanib, there was one death due to an exacerbation of IPF, which was determined to be unrelated to study treatment.

Based on the results of this trial, Galapagos plans to progress GLPG1205 in a dose finding Phase 2b trial.

The full results of the PINTA trial will be submitted to a future medical conference and peer-reviewed medical journals.

“Keeping in mind the limitations of this early clinical study, the PINTA study with GLPG1205 is a positive trial. The consistent changes observed across treatment strata, using different analytical methods, including FRI, are very encouraging. While we need to understand more about long-term tolerability of the drug, the PINTA results warrant further investigation,” said Prof. Dr. Toby Maher, Professor of Medicine at Keck School of Medicine, University of Southern California.

Seite 1 von 4
Galapagos Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Galapagos reports positive topline results with GLPG1205 in IPF patients in PINTA Proof-of-Concept trial  Placebo-adjusted improvement in forced vital capacity (FVC) decline of 42mL across treatment groups at 26 weeksCorrelation between FVC decline and pulmonary lobar volume change observed, as measured by functional respiratory imaging (FRI) GLPG1205 …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Plug Power and Gaussin Collaborate on Hydrogen-Powered Transportation Vehicles
Leviathan Announces Further Increase to Previously Announced Brokered Private Placement to $12.9 ...
Corsair Gaming Updates Full Year 2020 Outlook
Evergold Announces Multiple Broad Gold-Silver Intercepts Near Surface at GL1 Main in Northern B.C.; ...
Aequus Provides Third Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights
Saga Pure ASA - Contemplated Equity Offering of Up to Nok 54 Million
Auxly Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Sorrento to Participate in the 32nd Piper Sandler Healthcare Investor Conference
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Closing of Oversubscribed $6,900,000 Offering
Titel
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
AgraFlora Organics Receives Analytical Equipment for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing Facility
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
Plug Power Raises Approximately $1B to Accelerate the First Nation-Wide Green Hydrogen Network
Nabis Holdings Inc. gibt Rekapitalisierungstransaktion mit Unterstützung der wichtigsten ...
Nevada Copper Provides Financing Update
McPhy will be included in the MSCI Smallcaps Index
Major Precious Metals Completes Skaergaard Acquisition
Auxly Announces Upsized Bought-Deal Public Offering to $12 Million
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.11.20
Selvita to acquire Fidelta from Galapagos
09.11.20
First patient dosed with GLPG3667 in psoriasis patient Phase 1b trial
05.11.20
OncoArendi and Galapagos enter into exclusive collaboration on chitinase inhibitors in fibrosis
05.11.20
Galapagos reports Q3 2020 results
02.11.20
EUROPEAN  MEDICINES  AGENCY  VALIDATES  MARKETING  APPLICATION  FOR  FILGOTINIB  FOR  THE  TREATMENT  OF  ULCERATIVE  COLITIS
02.11.20
European Medicines Agency Validates Marketing Application for Filgotinib for the Treatment of Ulcerative Colitis

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.08.20
155
Galapagos NV