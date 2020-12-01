BEIJING, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chinese liquor maker Wuliangye participated in the 17th China-ASEAN Expo (CAEXPO) held in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region during Nov. 27-30 to fuel cooperation under the digital economy.

The renowned Chinese liquor maker, awarded one of the strategic partners of this year's CAEXPO on November 27, has been cranking up efforts to speed up digital transformation and craft itself into a modeled flagship for digital transformation and new economy.

At its showroom on the CAEXPO, Wuliangye exhibited liquor products with varied flavor including the eighth generation of Wuliangye, the designated Chinese liquor of this year's expo, attracting visitors from home and abroad.

Its endeavor to actively take part in the Belt and Road Initiative and guide the going global of Chinese liquor industry is also printed and presented on the picture wall of its showroom.

All of these represented only part of its efforts to seek the development opportunities under the tides of digital economy which has become a vibrant engine for economic and social development recent years.

Previously on November 19, Wuliangye joined the APEC China Business Council Digital Economy Committee as a founding member during the APEC China CEO Forum 2020 convened in Beijing to contribute to profound integration of the digital economy and the real economy.

In the post COVID-19 era, the Chinese liquor maker said it would continue to promote the internationalization of Chinese liquor industry to help global economic recovery and cooperation and innovation development under the digital economy.

