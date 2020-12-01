Shopify Merchants Break Records with $5.1+ Billion in Worldwide Sales over Black Friday/Cyber Monday Weekend
Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)(TSX:SHOP), a leading global commerce company, announced today Black Friday/Cyber Monday weekend results, with sales of $5.1+ billion from the more than one million Shopify-powered brands around the world. From November 27 through November 30, total sales grew by 76% from the $2.9+ billion reported for Black Friday/Cyber Monday weekend in 2019, a record that was surpassed this year on Saturday, November 28, at 5:00pm ET.
Black Friday/Cyber Monday sales from Shopify’s merchants, largely small and independent brands, demonstrate retail resilience—and consumers are voting with their wallets to support them. In addition to this record-setting weekend, we saw holiday shopping start earlier than ever before, with daily total sales increasing 19 days before Cyber Monday, nearly two weeks earlier than previous years. In fact, in the week leading up to Cyber Monday, from November 23 through November 30, sales increased by 84% from 2019.
“This has been a transformative year for commerce globally,” said Harley Finkelstein, President of Shopify. “The record sales we saw on Shopify over Black Friday/Cyber Monday weekend demonstrate the power of the independent and direct-to-consumer businesses on our platform. With the center of gravity in commerce shifting from in-store to online, the pandemic has accelerated a change we have long anticipated. This multichannel shopping phenomenon is the blueprint for the future of retail—and we couldn’t be more excited by it.”
Building on the company’s commitment to sustainability and creating a low-carbon future, Shopify offset all carbon emissions from the delivery of every order placed on Shopify’s platform during the weekend, resulting in nearly 62,000 tonnes of carbon emissions offset during the Black Friday/Cyber Monday weekend. That’s the equivalent of carbon sequestered by 80,970 acres of North American forests in one year—the size of approximately 61,340 football fields.
2020 Black Friday/Cyber Monday Global Highlights
- 44+ million consumers globally purchased from independent and direct-to-consumer brands powered by Shopify, a 50% jump from 2019.
- Black Friday/Cyber Monday Weekend sales peaked at 12:00 PM ET on Black Friday, with $102 million+ sales that hour.
- Consumers spent $89.20 USD on average per order throughout the Black Friday/Cyber Monday weekend. Consumers in Japan ($106.40 USD) and Australia ($105.50 USD) spent the most on average, ahead of shoppers in Canada ($103.00 USD), US ($92.80 USD), and others.
- The top-selling cities over the shopping weekend were New York, Los Angeles, and London while the US, UK and Canada were amongst the top-selling countries worldwide.
- Japan (347%), Italy (211%), Germany (189%), and UK (122%) saw triple-digit growth of sales on the platform since last year.
- Mobile sales stayed relatively flat this Black Friday/Cyber Monday compared to last year, with 67% of sales made on mobile devices versus 33% on desktop, compared to 68% of sales made on mobile devices versus 32% on desktop in 2019.
- Apparel and accessories held the top spot for sales across Shopify-powered stores this weekend, with health and beauty, and home and garden following.
