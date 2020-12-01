Arizona's Passage of Prop 207 to Legalize Recreational Cannabis in Arizona Opens the Pathway for Anything Technologies Media, Inc. (EXMT) to Begin Grow Room Production for Cannabis Production in Tucson, AZ

ATM has begun expanding its grow room facility just outside Tucson, AZ to include Cannabis production on a large-scale basis. The company has also partnered with a dispensary to lease a cultivation license to grow Cannabis in AZ and looks to have its first robust harvest in the near term. The company is also looking for other prospective cultivation sites in the state and will keep shareholders informed on the progress of its cultivation and grow room harvest.

TUCSON, AZ, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Anything Technologies Media (OTC: EXMT) announced today that the passing of Cannabis for recreational use has finally come to Arizona following the overwhelming passage of Arizona's Proposition 207 - the measure that legalizes recreational use of cannabis throughout the state. This passage of 207 along with the President-elect's promise to decriminalize cannabis on a federal level, has opened the pathway for ATM to become a major player in the Cannabis marketplace and the company believes that this coming year is shaping up to be one of the best ever.

"We believe recreational use in Arizona will increase exponentially over the next 24 months and we want to make sure the company is in a position to gain considerable market share in this arena. The timing of the AZ bill's passage could not have come at a better time, as we have been planning to add Cannabis to our CBD production for months,” stated Lee Katterman, CEO of ATM.

About Sonoran Flower LLC. https://sonoranflower.com/store

Sonoran Flower was built on the belief that nature holds everything we need to heal. We are a multifaceted organization that cultivates, processes, and sells wholesale and retail hemp goods. We procure and produce top-quality hemp seeds, smokable hemp flower, hemp biomass, distillates, isolates and products such as vape, lotions, salves, and Hemp Beverage.

To Buy Sonoran Flower CBD Products go to: https://sonoranflower.com/store

About Amethyst Beverage: https://www.amethystbeverage.com/

Amethyst Beverage, a Reno, NV based business, was established in October 2016 mostly as a directive to support a Philanthropy effort toward Cancer associated with Children and Adults. A portion of all sales will be contributed to several organizations nationally.

Currently, Amethyst Beverage is the only water in the marketplace to carry Patented, USDA Organic, Vegan and Kosher certifications, and is also the only flavored (Strawberry/Watermelon, Orange/Mango, Pineapple/Coconut, Cran/Razz, Cucumber/Mint and Peach) alkaline water with fulvic acid containing 70 ionic minerals as well.

About Anything Technologies Media, Inc.

Anything Technologies Media is a manufacturing and marketing company involved in the sales and marketing of CBD Health products and software applications. ATM is the parent company of subsidiary Corporations and is focused on partnerships and acquisitions in new technologies and manufacturing sectors. The company and partners each have their own professional management team with extensive backgrounds in finance, manufacturing, marketing and distribution. ATM's goal is to combine the expertise of our team members to create a cohesive force, which will carry the company forward in the marketplace.

https://anythingtechnologiesmedia.com/tech-market/

