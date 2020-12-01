 

Arizona's Passage of Prop 207 to Legalize Recreational Cannabis in Arizona Opens the Pathway for Anything Technologies Media, Inc. (EXMT) to Begin Grow Room Production for Cannabis Production in Tucson, AZ

TUCSON, AZ, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Anything Technologies Media (OTC: EXMT) announced today that the passing of Cannabis for recreational use has finally come to Arizona following the overwhelming passage of Arizona's Proposition 207 - the measure that legalizes recreational use of cannabis throughout the state. This passage of 207 along with the President-elect's promise to decriminalize cannabis on a federal level, has opened the pathway for ATM to become a major player in the Cannabis marketplace and the company believes that this coming year is shaping up to be one of the best ever.

ATM has begun expanding its grow room facility just outside Tucson, AZ to include Cannabis production on a large-scale basis. The company has also partnered with a dispensary to lease a cultivation license to grow Cannabis in AZ and looks to have its first robust harvest in the near term. The company is also looking for other prospective cultivation sites in the state and will keep shareholders informed on the progress of its cultivation and grow room harvest.

"We believe recreational use in Arizona will increase exponentially over the next 24 months and we want to make sure the company is in a position to gain considerable market share in this arena. The timing of the AZ bill's passage could not have come at a better time, as we have been planning to add Cannabis to our CBD production for months,” stated Lee Katterman, CEO of ATM.

About Anything Technologies Media, Inc.

Anything Technologies Media is a manufacturing and marketing company involved in the sales and marketing of CBD Health products and software applications. ATM is the parent company of subsidiary Corporations and is focused on partnerships and acquisitions in new technologies and manufacturing sectors. The company and partners each have their own professional management team with extensive backgrounds in finance, manufacturing, marketing and distribution. ATM's goal is to combine the expertise of our team members to create a cohesive force, which will carry the company forward in the marketplace.

