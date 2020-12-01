 

Bottomline Think Green Award Presented to Allianz and MAPFRE USA

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bottomline (NASDAQ: EPAY), a leading provider of financial technology that makes complex business payments simple, smart and secure, today named Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty (AGCS) and MAPFRE USA as the 2020 recipients of the Bottomline Think Green award. The award recognizes organizations that use technology to drive environmentally friendly and sustainable business practices using Bottomline automation solutions.

Both AGCS and MAPFRE use Bottomline’s Legal Spend Management web-based platform to assign cases, receive invoices, and manage cases and legal spend electronically. As a result, tens of thousands of case assignments, documents, budgets and invoices are now sent electronically – not printed, mailed, transported and discarded – reducing environmental impact and hard dollar costs.

“The adoption of Bottomline’s digital platform supports MAPFRE’s commitment to environmentally responsible business practices, and we are proud to receive this recognition,” said Suzanne Gryb, Vice President of Claims, MAPFRE USA. “At the same time, by converting to a fully digital process, we are capturing data in one centralized location for improved decision-making and results, benefiting not only MAPFRE, but our partners as well.”

“Digitalization and technology are the keys to success on all levels within the P&C industry, and we are pleased with Bottomline’s solutions that accelerate our claims processes with an emphasis on sustainability,” stated Jack Hipp, Vice President, North America Claims, AGCS. “Claims work is at the heart of what we do as an insurance company and it takes the right tools and solutions to handle client matters within a streamlined and effective workflow.”

“Helping to drive automation and digital transformation for customers like Allianz and MAPFRE USA is how we deliver business delight,” said Rob Eberle, CEO, Bottomline. “Making these customer partnerships even stronger are the environmental benefits created through shared responsibility in reducing our footprints around the world. We’re privileged to serve Allianz and MAPFRE USA and honored to recognize their efforts on both business and environmental fronts.”

Insurance carriers, third-party administrators and self-insureds use Bottomline legal spend management (LSM) solutions to better manage legal costs, determine which costs are accurate and where errors or overcharges exist. Bottomline is the leading provider of LSM solutions to the P&C Insurance industry with over 400 carriers and claims organizations including 55 of the Top 100 carriers as ranked by A.M. Best. Bottomline’s network includes over 14,000 law firms, independent adjusters, and other claims vendors submitting invoices electronically through our solutions.

