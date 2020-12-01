 

Rising Number of Do-It-Yourself Customers Fuels Expansion of E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket Market TMR

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
01.12.2020, 17:30  |  77   |   |   

- E-commerce automotive aftermarket market is foreseen to grow at promising pace and valued at more than US$ 144 Mn by 2027. This growth is attributed to increase in number of do-it-yourself customers and rising number of e-commerce platforms in worldwide locations

Asia Pacific is predicted to gain dominant position in the E-commerce automotive aftermarket market

ALBANY, N.Y., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- E-commerce automotive aftermarket is an e-tailing platform that offers various auto parts to service professionals as well as do-it-yourself customers. This platform uses Internet to carry out sales activities. Using aftermarket, an individual can purchase a wide range of automotive spare parts, accessories, equipment, and services associated with automobiles.

The E-commerce automotive aftermarket market is foreseen to gain noteworthy expansion opportunities during the assessment period of 2018 to 2027. This expansion is attributed to many factors including outstanding growth in ecommerce platforms and partnership among brick & mortar stores and E-commerce platform providers.

Analysts at TMR highlight that the global E-commerce automotive aftermarket market will grow at a CAGR of over 15% and account for more than US$ 144 Mn by the end of forecast period of 2018–2027.

Key Findings of E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket Market Report

  • The global E-commerce automotive aftermarket market is projected to gain the valuation of over US$ 144 Mn by the end of 2027.
  • This denotes that the market is likely to expand at a CAGR of over 15% during 2018–2027.
  • In terms of channel, the third party standalone e-tailer segment held approximately 50% of overall E-commerce automotive aftermarket market share during 2018.
  • The above-mentioned segment is likely to continue its dominance in the assessment period of 2018 to 2027.
  • On regional front, Asia Pacific E-commerce automotive aftermarket market is foreseen to become dominant region by the end of 2027.

