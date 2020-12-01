iBio Selected to Produce ATB Therapeutics’ Bioengineered Antibody-Toxin Fusion Proteins

The fusion proteins, called atb odies, are being designed for the treatment of cancers. iBio will develop a manufacturing process and assays for select atb odies per the SoW.

BRYAN, Texas, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iBio, Inc. (NYSEA:IBIO) (“iBio” or the “Company”), a biotech innovator and biologics contract development and manufacturing organization (“CDMO”), today announced that it has entered into its first Statement of Work (“SoW”) under a Master Services Agreement with Belgium-based ATB Therapeutics (“ atb therapeutics”) to produce its bioengineered antibody-toxin fusion proteins using iBio’s FastPharming System.

“We are pleased to be chosen as the process development and manufacturing partner for atbtherapeutics, whose platform technology offers a unique approach for hard-to-treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors,” said Tom Isett, Chairman & CEO of iBio. “We are looking forward to helping atbtherapeutics rapidly build a scalable manufacturing process so that its atbody drug candidates may quickly reach the clinic and begin to realize their potential in oncology.”

Bertrand Magy, CEO of atbtherapeutics, commented: “We are thrilled to be working with iBio, a high-quality, customer-focused CDMO whose proven expertise should be highly valuable as we prepare for our first safety trials. With iBio’s support, we believe we will be able to rapidly progress toward the clinic with our lead product candidates for the treatment of cancer.”

About atbtherapeutics

atbtherapeutics is a Belgian pioneering biopharmaceutical company building an oncology pipeline of antibody-toxin-bioengineered ‘atbodies.’ atbody novel biologic is differentiated by a unique composition and novel mechanism of action, together aiming to extend the therapeutic window of current targeted therapies. The atbody is a novel therapeutic that can only be achieved using atbtherapeutics’ proprietary plant-based atbiofarm technology. atbtherapeutics is advancing its first program in hematological malignancies and is developing a second program for solid tumors in its discovery portfolio. For more information, visit www.atbtherapeutics.com.

About iBio, Inc.

iBio is a global leader in plant-based biologics manufacturing. Its FastPharming System combines vertical farming, automated hydroponics, and glycan engineering technologies to rapidly deliver high-quality monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, bioinks and other proteins. The Company’s subsidiary, iBio CDMO LLC, provides FastPharming Contract Development and Manufacturing Services. iBio’s Glycaneering Development Service includes an array of new glycosylation technologies for engineering high-performance recombinant proteins. Additionally, iBio is developing proprietary products, which include IBIO-100 for the treatment of fibrotic diseases, and vaccines for infectious diseases. For more information, visit www.ibioinc.com.