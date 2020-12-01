 

iBio Selected to Produce ATB Therapeutics’ Bioengineered Antibody-Toxin Fusion Proteins

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.12.2020, 22:30  |  98   |   |   

BRYAN, Texas, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iBio, Inc. (NYSEA:IBIO) (“iBio” or the “Company”), a biotech innovator and biologics contract development and manufacturing organization (“CDMO”), today announced that it has entered into its first Statement of Work (“SoW”) under a Master Services Agreement with Belgium-based ATB Therapeutics (“atbtherapeutics”) to produce its bioengineered antibody-toxin fusion proteins using iBio’s FastPharming System.

The fusion proteins, called atbodies, are being designed for the treatment of cancers. iBio will develop a manufacturing process and assays for select atbodies per the SoW.

“We are pleased to be chosen as the process development and manufacturing partner for atbtherapeutics, whose platform technology offers a unique approach for hard-to-treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors,” said Tom Isett, Chairman & CEO of iBio. “We are looking forward to helping atbtherapeutics rapidly build a scalable manufacturing process so that its atbody drug candidates may quickly reach the clinic and begin to realize their potential in oncology.”

Bertrand Magy, CEO of atbtherapeutics, commented: “We are thrilled to be working with iBio, a high-quality, customer-focused CDMO whose proven expertise should be highly valuable as we prepare for our first safety trials. With iBio’s support, we believe we will be able to rapidly progress toward the clinic with our lead product candidates for the treatment of cancer.”

About atbtherapeutics

atbtherapeutics is a Belgian pioneering biopharmaceutical company building an oncology pipeline of antibody-toxin-bioengineered ‘atbodies.’ atbody novel biologic is differentiated by a unique composition and novel mechanism of action, together aiming to extend the therapeutic window of current targeted therapies. The atbody is a novel therapeutic that can only be achieved using atbtherapeutics’ proprietary plant-based atbiofarm technology. atbtherapeutics is advancing its first program in hematological malignancies and is developing a second program for solid tumors in its discovery portfolio. For more information, visit www.atbtherapeutics.com.

About iBio, Inc.

iBio is a global leader in plant-based biologics manufacturing. Its FastPharming System combines vertical farming, automated hydroponics, and glycan engineering technologies to rapidly deliver high-quality monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, bioinks and other proteins. The Company’s subsidiary, iBio CDMO LLC, provides FastPharming Contract Development and Manufacturing Services. iBio’s Glycaneering Development Service includes an array of new glycosylation technologies for engineering high-performance recombinant proteins. Additionally, iBio is developing proprietary products, which include IBIO-100 for the treatment of fibrotic diseases, and vaccines for infectious diseases. For more information, visit www.ibioinc.com.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

iBio Selected to Produce ATB Therapeutics’ Bioengineered Antibody-Toxin Fusion Proteins BRYAN, Texas, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - iBio, Inc. (NYSEA:IBIO) (“iBio” or the “Company”), a biotech innovator and biologics contract development and manufacturing organization (“CDMO”), today announced that it has entered into its first …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
Clean Power Provides Update on the Development of Its PowerTap Investment
FDA approves Xolair (omalizumab) for adults with nasal polyps
Victory Square Technologies Reports Record Net Income of $8,890,748 and Earnings Per Share of $0.12 ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on the Development of Its PowerTap Investment
EnWave Signs Royalty-Bearing Commercial License Agreement and Equipment Purchase Agreement with ...
Valneva Announces the Availability of Documentation for its Extraordinary General Meeting
Titel
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
AgraFlora Organics Receives Analytical Equipment for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing Facility
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Nevada Copper Provides Financing Update
McPhy will be included in the MSCI Smallcaps Index
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...