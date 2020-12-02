 

Dubber Launches Global Channel Partner Program for Cisco Resellers

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
02.12.2020   
  • Dubber on Cisco eliminates cost, complexity and risks of legacy call recording and unlocks possibilities of voice data at scale
  • Dubber Cisco Reseller Program includes access to market development funds (MDF), competitions, dedicated channel support, and access to incremental commission incentives

MELBOURNE, Australia, and Dallas, Texas, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dubber today unveiled a Global Partner Program for Cisco and its resellers, supporting the recently announced availability of its Unified Call Recording (UCR) and Voice AI solution on major Cisco voice platforms. Dubber is the recording and data capture platform natively integrated into the Cisco Webex Calling Cloud Collaboration suite.

The only solution integrated and interoperable with Cisco Webex Calling, Dubber enables customers to address critical compliance mandates, improve sales and service performance, and unlock the possibilities contained within voice data. Integrated and interoperable with Cisco - and running in the Cloud. Dubber eliminates the need for costly hardware, services and lock-in contracts.

To support global customer demand, Dubber has launched a global channel program specifically for Cisco resellers that includes a dedicated portal, support programs and sales incentives. 

"The integration of Dubber into the Cisco Webex Calling Collaboration suite is globally significant for Dubber and has fostered a commercial relationship that is second to none," said Adrian Di Pietrantonio, Co-Founder & EVP, Global Channels and Alliances at Dubber. "For Cisco resellers and partners, selling UCR inside Cisco's voice solutions creates great opportunities.  It accelerates any partner's time to market and increases revenue and customer retention, and speeds their customer's time to outcomes. With this new partner program, we can break the limitations of application-specific legacy call recording and unlock the possibilities of voice data and AI across the most important Cisco voice services."

The Dubber on Cisco Reseller Program includes competitions, access to significant market development funds, dedicated channel support, and access to incremental commission incentives. "We've made the Dubber on Cisco Reseller Program as simple and easy to access as Dubber itself," added Di Pietrantonio. "Within hours resellers can be increasing total contract values, increasing commissions through Dubber benefits, rewarding team members for engaging in training, and differentiating like never before from the competition."

Background:

  • Available for Cisco resellers, distributors or systems integrators (SIs) currently selling Cisco Webex Calling, Cisco Unified Communications Manager (CUCM) or Cisco Hosted Collaboration Solution (HCS)
  • Dubber is live and adopted as a core network service across Cisco's Webex Calling, CUCM, UCM-Cloud, HCS, Broadworks and WX Carrier platforms 
  • Access more information on Dubber on Cisco
  • Interested resellers can register to join introductory Dubber on Cisco webinars

About Dubber:

Dubber is unlocking the potential of voice data from any call or conversation. Dubber is the world's most scalable Unified Call Recording service and Voice Intelligence Cloud adopted as core network infrastructure by multiple global leading telecommunications carriers in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Dubber allows service providers to offer call recording for compliance, business intelligence, sentiment analysis, AI and more on any phone. Dubber is a disruptive innovator in the multi-billion dollar call recording industry, its Software as a Service offering removes the need for on premise hardware, applications or costly and limited storage.

Dubber on Cisco URL: https://www.dubber.net/cisco-customer/ 
Reseller URL: https://www.dubber.net/dubber-on-cisco-webinar/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1346523/Dubber_Logo.jpg

 



Disclaimer

