Allstate CEO to Present at Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL), one of the nation’s largest publicly held personal lines insurers, announced that Tom Wilson, Chair, President and CEO, will present at the virtual Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference at 10 a.m. EST on Wednesday, Dec. 9.

A webcast of the presentation can be accessed at www.allstateinvestors.com, where a replay will be posted in the executive speeches section shortly after the presentation ends.