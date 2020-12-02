TowneBank Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

SUFFOLK, Va., Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hampton Roads based TowneBank (NASDAQ: TOWN) announced today that its Board of Directors on December 2, 2020 declared its fourth-quarter shareholder cash dividend of $0.18 per common share payable on January 11, 2021 to shareholders of record on December 30, 2020.



The amount and declaration of future cash dividends are subject to Board of Directors’ approval in addition to regulatory restrictions.