Fairfax Announces Reset Dividend Rate on Its Series I Preferred Shares and Quarterly Dividend on Series C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K and M Preferred Shares and Quarterly Dividend Rate for Series D, F, H and J Preferred Shares

TORONTO, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (“Fairfax”) (TSX: FFH and FFH.U) announces that it has determined the fixed dividend rate on its Cumulative 5-Year Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series I (the “Series I Shares”) (TSX: FFH.PR.I) for the five years commencing January 1, 2021 and ending December 31, 2025. The fixed quarterly dividends on the Series I Shares during that period, if and when declared, will be paid at an annual rate of 3.327% (C$0.207938 per share per quarter).



Holders of Series I Shares have the right, at their option, exercisable not later than 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on December 16, 2020, to convert all or part of their Series I Shares, on a one-for-one basis, into Cumulative Floating Rate Preferred Shares, Series J (the “Series J Shares”) (TSX: FFH.PR.J), effective December 31, 2020. The quarterly floating rate dividends on the Series J Shares will be paid at an annual rate, calculated for each quarter, of 2.85% over the annual yield on three-month Government of Canada treasury bills. The actual quarterly dividend rate in respect of the December 31, 2020 to March 30, 2021 dividend period for the Series J Shares will be 0.72962% (2.95901% on an annualized basis) and the dividend for such dividend period, if and when declared, will be C$0.18240 per share, payable on March 30, 2021.

Holders of Series J Shares also have the right, at their option, exercisable not later than 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on December 16, 2020, to convert all or part of their Series J Shares, on a one-for-one basis, into Series I Shares, effective December 31, 2020. Holders of the Series J Shares who elect to convert their shares by the conversion deadline will receive Series I Shares effective December 31, 2020 and will be entitled to receive, if and when declared, the fixed-rate dividend as described above.

Holders of Series I Shares are not required to elect to convert all or any part of their Series I Shares into Series J Shares and holders of Series J Shares are not required to elect to convert all or any part of their Series J Shares into Series I Shares. Holders of the Series I Shares who do not elect to convert their shares by the conversion deadline will retain their Series I Shares and will receive the fixed-rate dividend as described above (subject to the automatic conversion features described below). Holders of the Series J Shares who do not elect to convert their shares by the conversion deadline will retain their Series J Shares and will receive the floating-rate dividend as described above (subject to the automatic conversion features described below).