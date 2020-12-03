 

Moody’s Analytics Repeats in Four Categories at Chartis RiskTech100

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.12.2020   

Moody’s Analytics has earned repeat wins in four categories at this year’s Chartis RiskTech100. These are four of our 10 wins to go along with the #2 overall ranking.

Credit Risk for the Banking Book: 5 straight wins

Predicting potential credit losses is more challenging than ever. Firms around the world rely on our solutions to assess and manage their credit risk exposure, for the duration of the credit lifecycle. Industry-leading capabilities from Moody’s Analytics turn credit risk data and analytics into insights that help our customers make better decisions.

Current Expected Credit Losses (CECL): 3 straight wins

Banks, credit unions, and insurance companies use our solution to automate allowance calculations, analysis, reporting, and workflow. Financial institutions must leverage a range of information to meet the CECL and Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses (ALLL) standards. Our solution includes award-winning Moody’s Analytics software, scenarios, data, and modeling, enabling banks to both meet these standards and create more profitable forward-looking strategies.

Model Validation: 3 straight wins

The current economic instability has made validating and monitoring credit risk models a higher priority for our customers than ever before. Moody’s Analytics winning this category for a third straight year reflects our deep expertise and broad capabilities. Our solutions cover retail and commercial asset classes for internally developed and third-party models.

Enterprise Stress Testing: 2 straight wins

Banks need to forecast the robustness of their enterprise, both to meet regulatory requirements and to fully understand the risks and opportunities in their portfolios. Our award-winning solution includes software and economic scenarios and provides banks with robust stress testing capabilities to meet the needs of executive management and regulators.

“The uncertainty caused by the pandemic makes it challenging to manage risk and puts even more pressure on our customers to make better decisions,” said Jacob Grotta, Head of Risk and Finance Solutions at Moody’s Analytics. “We’re honored to help them do that, especially in this difficult time, and gratified to again earn these awards from Chartis.”

Moody’s Analytics, Moody’s, and all other names, logos, and icons identifying Moody’s Analytics and/or its products and services are trademarks of Moody’s Analytics, Inc. or its affiliates. Third-party trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

About Moody’s Analytics

Moody’s Analytics provides financial intelligence and analytical tools to help business leaders make better, faster decisions. Our deep risk expertise, expansive information resources, and innovative application of technology help our clients confidently navigate an evolving marketplace. We are known for our industry-leading and award-winning solutions, made up of research, data, software, and professional services, assembled to deliver a seamless customer experience. We create confidence in thousands of organizations worldwide, with our commitment to excellence, open mindset approach, and focus on meeting customer needs. For more information about Moody’s Analytics, visit our website or connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Moody's Analytics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO). Moody’s Corporation reported revenue of $4.8 billion in 2019, employs approximately 11,400 people worldwide and maintains a presence in more than 40 countries.

