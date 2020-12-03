 

Thryv, Inc. and CEO Joe Walsh to Participate in UBS Global TMT Conference

Dallas, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY), the provider of Thryv software, the end-to-end client experience platform for small businesses, today announced that CEO and President Joe Walsh will participate in the UBS Global TMT Conference on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 10:15 a.m. ET. 

A live webcast will be available on Thryv’s Investor Relations page at investor.thryv.com. An archived replay will be made available for a limited time at the same location following the event. 

About Thryv Holdings, Inc.

The company owns the easy-to-use Thryv end-to-end customer experience software built for small business that helps over 40,000 SaaS clients with the daily demands of running a business. With Thryv, they can get the job, manage the job and get credit. Thryv’s award-winning platform provides modernized business functions, allowing small-to-medium-sized businesses (SMB) to reach more customers, stay organized, get paid faster and generate reviews. These include building a digital customer database, automated marketing through email and text, updating business listings across the internet, scheduling online appointments, sending notifications and reminders, managing ratings and reviews, generating estimates and invoices and processing payments.

Thryv supports franchise operators and multi-location business owners with Hub by Thryv, a software console that enables businesses managers to oversee their operations using the Thryv software.

Thryv also connects local businesses to consumer services through our search, display and social media management products, our print directories featuring The Real Yellow Pages tagline, and our local search portals, which operate under the DexKnows.com, Superpages.com and Yellowpages.com URLs and reach some 35 million monthly visitors. For more information about the company, visit thryv.com.

Thryv delivers business services to more than 360,000 SMBs across America that enable them to compete and win in today’s economy.       

Learn more about Thryv on LinkedIn and Medium.

 

Media Contact:

Paige Blankenship

Thryv, Inc.

972.453.3012

paige.blankenship@thryv.com

 

Investor Contact:

Cameron Lessard 

Thryv, Inc.    

214.773.7022 

cameron.lessard@thryv.com   

 

KJ Christopher

Thryv, Inc.

972.453.7068

KJ.Christopher@thryv.com

 

### 

