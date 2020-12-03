 

Veritas Farms Announces Launch of Limited Edition Holiday Tincture Kit Featuring 4 Seasonal Flavors

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Veritas Farms, Inc. (OTCQB: VFRM) (“Veritas Farms” or the “Company”), a vertically integrated agribusiness focused on the production of full spectrum hemp oil products with naturally occurring cannabinoids, is pleased to announce that the Company is offering a limited edition Holiday Tincture Kit featuring four seasonal flavors.

Embracing the holiday spirit, the holiday bundle features four seasonal flavors: Cranberry Orange, Clementine Spice, Sugar Plum, and Cinnamon Roll. The tinctures contain Veritas Farms’ full spectrum hemp oil and a blend of sweet, spicy, and savory ingredients. For only $49.99, the bundle includes all four flavors of tinctures in 15mL bottles with 250mg of full spectrum hemp oil per bottle. One serving offers 25mg of full spectrum hemp oil, so customers will receive an extra-strength serving for the holidays.

Alexander Salgado, CEO and co-founder of Veritas Farms, said, “There is no better gift than the gift of holiday cheer. This limited edition four-pack of seasonal full spectrum hemp oil tinctures is a unique holiday gift idea that is sure to bring joy to those who receive it.”

The Holiday Tincture Kit is available for preorder and will begin shipping tomorrow, December 4th. Order yours here: https://www.theveritasfarms.com/product/holiday-tincture-kit

About Veritas Farms, Inc.

Veritas Farms, Inc. (OTCQB: VFRM) is a vertically integrated agribusiness focused on producing superior quality, whole plant, full spectrum hemp oils, and extracts containing naturally occurring cannabinoids.  The Company currently owns and operates a 140-acre farm and production facility in Pueblo, Colorado, and is registered with the Colorado Department of Agriculture to grow industrial hemp.  The Company markets and sells products under its Veritas Farms brand and manufactures private label products for a number of leading distributors and retailers. 

Veritas Farms brand full spectrum hemp oil products include vegan capsules, tinctures, formulations for sublingual applications and infused edibles, lotions, salves, and oral syringes in a variety of size formats and flavors.  All Veritas Farms brand products are third-party laboratory tested for strength and purity.  The Company files periodic reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be viewed at www.sec.gov.

For additional information and online product purchase, visit www.theveritasfarms.com

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including those with respect to the Company’s mission statement and growth strategy, are “forward-looking statements.”  Although the Company's management believes that such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that such expectations are, or will be, correct.  These forward-looking statements involve many risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company’s future results to differ materially from those anticipated.  Potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, general economic conditions and conditions affecting the industries in which the Company operates; the uncertainty of regulatory requirements and approvals; and the ability to obtain necessary financing on acceptable terms or at all.  Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  The Company assumes no obligation to update any of the information contained or referenced in this press release.




