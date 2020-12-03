Synovus to Present at the Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference on December 9

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Chairman and CEO Kessel Stelling will deliver a presentation and participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. ET.

A live webcast will be available at: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1405608&tp_key=68ae9fe ...