 

Holding(s) in Company

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.12.2020, 17:40  |  17   |   |   

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i
 
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached: OSB Group plc
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer  (please mark with an “X” if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer  
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”)
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments  
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights  
Other (please specify)iii: Disclosure submitted following the admission and listing of new ordinary shares in OSB Group plc following the completion of a Scheme of Arrangement under Part 26 of the Companies Act 2006. X
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name Aggregate of Standard Life Aberdeen plc affiliated investment management entities with delegated voting rights on behalf of multiple managed portfolios
City and country of registered office (if applicable) Edinburgh, Scotland
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
Name  
City and country of registered office (if applicable)  
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 30/11/2020
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 02/12/2020
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
  % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 		Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights of issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 5.61 0.00 5.61 447,304,198
Position of previous notification (if
applicable) 		N/A N/A N/A  



8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible) 		Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 		Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) 		Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 		Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
GB00BLDRH360 N/A 25,088,457 N/A 5.61
         
SUBTOTAL 8. A 25,088,457 5.61
 

 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of financial instrument Expiration
datex 		Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi 		Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
Exercised/converted. 		% of voting rights
         
    SUBTOTAL 8. B 1    
 

 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial instrument Expiration
datex 		Exercise/
Conversion Period xi 		Physical or cash
settlementxii 		Number of voting rights % of voting rights
           
      SUBTOTAL 8.B.2    
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an “X”)
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii  
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary) 		X
Namexv % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Standard Life Aberdeen plc      
Standard Life Investments (Holdings) Limited      
Standard Life Investments Limited      
       
Standard Life Aberdeen plc      
Standard Life Investments (Holdings) Limited      
Ignis Asset Management Limited      
Ignis Investment Services Limited      
       
Standard Life Aberdeen plc      
Aberdeen Asset Management PLC      
Aberdeen Asset Investment Group Limited      
Aberdeen Asset Investments Limited      
       
Standard Life Aberdeen plc      
Aberdeen Asset Management PLC      
Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited      
 
 
 
 
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder N/A
The number and % of voting rights held N/A
The date until which the voting rights will be held N/A
 

 
11. Additional informationxvi
 

In reference to section 9, the shares detailed are managed by the named discretionary investment management entity within multiple portfolios on behalf of underlying clients, based on investment management agreements whereby the client has delegated the exercise of the voting power to the referenced investment manager.

 

This disclosure also reflects the fact that the voting rights effectively held indirectly by one of Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s underlying holding companies, Standard Life Investments (Holdings) Limited (“SLIHL”) increased above the 5% notifiable threshold due to the high court approved scheme of arrangement on 30 November 2020. SLIHL now effectively holds 5.13% of the delegated voting rights in OSB Group plc.

 


Place of completion Aberdeen, United Kingdom
Date of completion 02/12/2020



OSB Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Holding(s) in Company TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i 1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Standard Lithium Successfully Completes Proof-of-Concept of Modern Lithium Extraction and ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Royal Dutch Shell advance notice of Q4 2020 results announcement
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (“URW”) announces tender offer results
EHang Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Chembio Diagnostics Awarded $12.7 Million by BARDA for Development of Rapid DPP Respiratory Antigen ...
Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Closing of Sale of Novo Shares and Warrants
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
Rafarma Inks Joint Venture Agreement with Vaccines Lab SDN BHD of Malaysia
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17:35 Uhr
Holding(s) in Company
02.12.20
Director/PDMR Shareholding
02.12.20
Holding(s) in Company
02.12.20
Holding(s) in Company
02.12.20
Block Listing
02.12.20
Holding(s) in Company
30.11.20
Admission and Listing of New Ordinary Shares