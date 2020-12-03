 

Issuance of a 4th tranche of €1.5 million of notes convertible into new shares

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.12.2020, 18:30  |  51   |   |   

 

ISSUANCE OF A 4th TRANCHE OF €1.5 MILLION
OF NOTES CONVERTIBLE INTO NEW SHARES

 

·DEINOVE immediately strengthens its cash position to finance the ongoing clinical trial testing DNV3837 for the treatment of severe gastrointestinal infections caused by Clostridiodes difficile

DEINOVE (Euronext Growth Paris: ALDEI), a French biotech company that pioneers the application of biodiversity from the natural environment to tackle the global challenge of antimicrobial resistance and the need for next-generation active ingredients for Health, announces today the issuance of a 4th tranche of notes convertible into new shares (the "OCA") as part of the agreement entered into on July 9, 20191 with the European Select Growth Opportunities Fund (the "Investor") relating to a financing through the issuance of OCA for a maximum nominal amount of €15 million, with a 6.5% face discount upon conversion into shares, not bearing interest and with no stock subscription warrants attached, over a maximum period of 24 months.

This 4th tranche is composed of 150 OCA with a nominal value of EUR 10,000 each, representing a total amount of EUR 1,500,000, fully subscribed by the Investor today, in accordance with the contract signed on July 9, 2019.

The characteristics of the OCA and their theoretical dilutive impact are detailed in the press release dated July 9, 2019. DEINOVE recalls that all of the 220 OCA issued under the first tranche and the 100 OCA issued under the second tranche have been converted to date. Concerning the 150 OCA issued under the third tranche, 3 have not yet been converted.

The objective of this issue for DEINOVE is to continue the Phase II clinical trial in the United States testing DNV3837, its most advanced antibiotic candidate for the treatment of severe gastrointestinal infections caused by Clostridiodes difficile.

It is further recalled that DEINOVE and the Investor entered on April 2, 2020 into an amendment to the contract concluded on July 9, 20192.

ABOUT DEINOVE

DEINOVE is a French biotech company pioneer in the exploration and exploitation of biodiversity from the natural environment to tackle the global challenge of antimicrobial resistance and the need for next-generation active ingredients for Health.

The Company has built a unique collection of over 10,000 bacterial strains and has developed a fully integrated technological platform that brings together the best of biological culture, synthetic biology and micro-biotechnology.

Seite 1 von 2
DEINOVE Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Issuance of a 4th tranche of €1.5 million of notes convertible into new shares   ISSUANCE OF A 4th TRANCHE OF €1.5 MILLION OF NOTES CONVERTIBLE INTO NEW SHARES   ·DEINOVE immediately strengthens its cash position to finance the ongoing clinical trial testing DNV3837 for the treatment of severe gastrointestinal infections …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Standard Lithium Successfully Completes Proof-of-Concept of Modern Lithium Extraction and ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Royal Dutch Shell advance notice of Q4 2020 results announcement
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (“URW”) announces tender offer results
EHang Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Closing of Sale of Novo Shares and Warrants
Chembio Diagnostics Awarded $12.7 Million by BARDA for Development of Rapid DPP Respiratory Antigen ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Rafarma Inks Joint Venture Agreement with Vaccines Lab SDN BHD of Malaysia
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten weltweit erste Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.11.20
DEINOVE signs an Evaluation and Technology Development License with DSM
12.11.20
DEINOVE selected for a presentation at the C Diff Foundation annual Conference 2020
12.11.20
DEINOVE Selected for a Presentation at the C Diff Foundation Annual Conference 2020