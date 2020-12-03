Veracyte to Host Virtual Lung Cancer R&D Day on Wednesday, December 16, 2020

Veracyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCYT), a global genomic diagnostics company, will host a Virtual Lung Cancer R&D Day for investors and analysts on December 16, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. EST.

The event will feature Veracyte senior management who will provide an overview of the company’s vision for transforming patient care in lung cancer, as well as leading pulmonologists who will discuss the challenges and opportunities in lung cancer diagnosis and treatment. Veracyte will also provide updates on its lung cancer product pipeline, including its Nasal Swab Test, for early diagnosis of lung cancer, and Percepta Atlas, for informing treatment decisions at the time of diagnosis. The company plans to launch both products in the second half of 2021.